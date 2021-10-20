NFL Rumors: should Patriots sign Brian Poole after giving up 35 points to Cowboys?

In an uncharacteristic performance, the Patriots' defense was the reason they lost the game. After giving up 35 points, an already career-setting day for Mac Jones wasn't enough to get it done. At this point, the Patriots feel like a ship with too many leaks. One part of the team plays well and the other can't keep up. Bill Belichick knows this, which is why the team is looking at Brian Poole.
Who is Brian Poole?
Brian Poole is a cornerback who has played for a few teams in his career. He played with the Atlanta Falcons from 2016 through 2018 and spent two years with the New York Jets from 2019 to 2020.
Notably, Brian Poole was present during Atlanta's run at the Super Bowl against the Patriots. He faced them again as a member of the Jets.
In other words, Bill Belichick has a lot of history with Poole. Therefore, when he lost the game after giving up 35 points, he knew he had to make a change. This is when he looked at the list of free agents and flagged Poole as a person of interest. According to Patriots Wire, the Patriots staged a workout with Poole to kick the tires.
Why the Patriots should sign Poole
At 28 years old, Brian Poole still has a year or two before regression becomes a factor. Meaning, the Patriots could use him without stressing about if he's falling off the cliff. Additionally, his most recent work in the NFL is promising.
Last season, Poole had two interceptions and 41 solo tackles and earned a 77.1 PFF grade. Granted, he was with the Jets, but good play on defense is rather ubiquitous. In other words, defense travels. Regardless of the scheme, every matchup eventually becomes man-on-man. When a quarterback throws the ball, the receiver and cornerback are the only two players that can make a play.
Also Read
It doesn't matter if the zone is a cloud flat or a deep zone. At the end of every throw, every cornerback matches up against a receiver to make a play. Poole played well with the Jets last season and can translate well to New England.
Poole also has plenty of playoff experience acquired from his time with the Falcons. This means that the Patriots will be able to use him in the playoffs and not fear how he his holding up. He's lived through the stress of the situation before so he is better prepared to deal with it when it comes.