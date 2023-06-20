Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills seem to have a rocky relationship at the moment. After walking off the field and not being available for media after their divisional loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Diggs has been in the news for being unhappy in Buffalo.
Reports surfaced that he skipped a mandatory practice last week, which caused many to focus their attention on the situation. In the past few days, it was revealed that Diggs is reportedly unhappy with his role in play-calling in the offense.
Local radio host, Craig Carton, who hosts the Craig Carton Show, thinks Diggs may be unhappy due to the team not being able to land DeAndre Hopkins after restructuring his deal.
"Here's the truth, they asked him to restructure his contract. He did, but he wanted to know if I'm saving you guys money under the cap, why am I doing it? Who are you going after? He's suggesting I'm willing to restructure my contract, you go get DeAndre Hopkins who is available."
"Cause I can be on one side of the field and D-Hop is on the other, I will see fewer double teams and yeah, my numbers get better, and we're a more dangerous team. That's what he's upset about."
"Here's why he's pissed. He already did his part, Josh Allen, and so did Von Miller."
The Bills restructured many players' contracts this season but only have $5.4 million in cap space currently, which is the fifth-lowest.
Where will DeAndre Hopkins sign?
It seems as if there is a two-team race for DeAndre Hopkins. As of right now, it seems like those two teams are the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. Both teams have given him an offer and both franchises still view him as an elite player.
There are rumors that Hopkins is being patient on a deal because he wants to see if New England will match the offer the Titans have in place that includes incentives in his deal.
If a wildcard team such as the Buffalo Bills were able to acquire him, it would make them even bigger contenders, as he and Stefon Diggs would likely be the best WR duo in the league.
