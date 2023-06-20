Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills seem to have a rocky relationship at the moment. After walking off the field and not being available for media after their divisional loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Diggs has been in the news for being unhappy in Buffalo.

Reports surfaced that he skipped a mandatory practice last week, which caused many to focus their attention on the situation. In the past few days, it was revealed that Diggs is reportedly unhappy with his role in play-calling in the offense.

Local radio host, Craig Carton, who hosts the Craig Carton Show, thinks Diggs may be unhappy due to the team not being able to land DeAndre Hopkins after restructuring his deal.

"Here's the truth, they asked him to restructure his contract. He did, but he wanted to know if I'm saving you guys money under the cap, why am I doing it? Who are you going after? He's suggesting I'm willing to restructure my contract, you go get DeAndre Hopkins who is available."

"Cause I can be on one side of the field and D-Hop is on the other, I will see fewer double teams and yeah, my numbers get better, and we're a more dangerous team. That's what he's upset about."

"Here's why he's pissed. He already did his part, Josh Allen, and so did Von Miller."

— @craigcartonlive "Stefon Diggs is frustrated because after he restructured his deal the Bills failed to land DeAndre Hopkins." "Stefon Diggs is frustrated because after he restructured his deal the Bills failed to land DeAndre Hopkins." — @craigcartonlive https://t.co/ctYEKPTret

The Bills restructured many players' contracts this season but only have $5.4 million in cap space currently, which is the fifth-lowest.

Where will DeAndre Hopkins sign?

DeAndre Hopkins during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals

It seems as if there is a two-team race for DeAndre Hopkins. As of right now, it seems like those two teams are the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. Both teams have given him an offer and both franchises still view him as an elite player.

Both teams offered Hopkins something "unique” and both organizations believe Hopkins still has "elite" capabilities, per Free Agent WR DeAndre Hopkins reportedly enjoyed his visit with the #Patriots but also “had similar feelings” about his visit with the #Titans Both teams offered Hopkins something "unique” and both organizations believe Hopkins still has "elite" capabilities, per @MikeGiardi .… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Free Agent WR DeAndre Hopkins reportedly enjoyed his visit with the #Patriots but also “had similar feelings” about his visit with the #Titans.Both teams offered Hopkins something "unique” and both organizations believe Hopkins still has "elite" capabilities, per @MikeGiardi.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Y7uD3nyotj

There are rumors that Hopkins is being patient on a deal because he wants to see if New England will match the offer the Titans have in place that includes incentives in his deal.

I’m told Hopkins is using TEN as leverage for an inevitable Patriots deal.



#NFL BREAKING: Per source, the holdup on DeAndre Hopkins finalizing his two-year deal with the #Patriots at this stage is their refusal to add incentives to the deal, matching what the #Titans offered.I’m told Hopkins is using TEN as leverage for an inevitable Patriots deal. BREAKING: Per source, the holdup on DeAndre Hopkins finalizing his two-year deal with the #Patriots at this stage is their refusal to add incentives to the deal, matching what the #Titans offered.I’m told Hopkins is using TEN as leverage for an inevitable Patriots deal. #NFL https://t.co/DSA7YkqigK

If a wildcard team such as the Buffalo Bills were able to acquire him, it would make them even bigger contenders, as he and Stefon Diggs would likely be the best WR duo in the league.

