NFL Rumors: Jets insider refutes claim that franchise had trade offer turned down for D.K. Metcalf

D.K. Metcalf is the latest big-name player to be engulfed in trade rumors. The stud Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is entering just his fourth season but has established himself as a rising superstar. But after the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson, the possibility of Metcalf moving skyrocketed.

94WIP's Howard Eskin made news Tuesday when he reported the New York Jets offered to give up the tenth pick in this year's draft to acquire Metcalf, but the Seahawks shut the door.

However, that report was refuted Wednesday by Jets insider Connor Hughes. Hughes tweeted:

"There's "no truth" to the report the Jets offered the No. 10 pick to the Seahawks for D.K. Metcalf, per multiple sources."

There's "no truth" to the report the Jets offered the No. 10 pick to the Seahawks for D.K. Metcalf, per multiple sources. The Jets are interested in a WR. They'd be interested in Metcalf. But there have been no offer because "(Seattle)'s not accepting offers," per sources.

The Jets have been desperate for an elite wide receiver after missing out on Tyreek Hill. Zack Wilson needs another wide receiver to leap into stardom.

However, it will have to be without Metcalf, who is poised to be the face of the Seahawks franchise for years to come.

The Seahawks will need D.K. Metcalf to star in the post- Russell Wilson era

D.K. Metcalf is just 24 years old but is already the face of the franchise after the team moved on from Wilson. Metcalf has 29 touchdowns in three seasons and has missed just one game in his three-year career thus far.

Despite Eskin's reporting saying Metcalf isn't getting dealt, some NFL analysts and insiders believe the Seahawks should enter a total rebuild. That includes Pro Football Talk insider Mike Florio.

Metcalf has proven his value but will have to do so with a significant drop-off at the team's quarterback position in 2022. As it stands before the draft, the turnover-prone and inconsistent Drew Lock is slated to throw to Metcalf in Week One.

However, the Seahawks have emerged as candidates to take Malik Willis with the sixth overall pick, who would be an upgrade over Lock.

By retaining Metcalf, the Seahawks will have to extend the former second-round pick as he enters his rookie contract's final year. With Stefon Diggs receiving $70 million guaranteed in his extension Wednesday, Metcalf will likely command a pretty penny.

Good Morning Football @gmfb "I see the new Diggs deal and I look at guys like DK Metcalf, Terry McClaurin, AJ Brown, and Deebo Samuel, and have to think they're calling their agents right now, and asking, 'Sup?' " -- @PSchrags "I see the new Diggs deal and I look at guys like DK Metcalf, Terry McClaurin, AJ Brown, and Deebo Samuel, and have to think they're calling their agents right now, and asking, 'Sup?' " -- @PSchrags https://t.co/KgriYpwLDq

Few players have the combination of athleticism, strength, and size Metcalf possesses. They have already moved on from Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason. Understandably, the team wants to keep its best player as they usher in their new era.

Edited by Piyush Bisht