NFL Rumors: Should the Raiders sign Todd Gurley to ease burden off Josh Jacobs? 

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs missed his second consecutive game in Week 3 at home versus the Miami Dolphins. Jacobs played in the Week 1 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens but has since been dealing with a toe/ankle injury that has kept him off the field.

Now, with the assumption that the Las Vegas Raiders will try to get Josh Jacobs back in action for the Week 4 divisional matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, should the Las Vegas Raiders bring in some reinforcements?

Most notably: running back Todd Gurley.

Field Yates @FieldYates Amongst the notable skill players that have missed both days of practice so far this week:

- Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

- Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

- Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Should the Las Vegas Raiders sign RB Todd Gurley?

The fact that running back Todd Gurley remains unsigned three weeks into the season is a bit puzzling. Especially with all of the running back injuries that have been encountered through the first few weeks, including the Baltimore Ravens who were in such need that they signed three running backs.

The Raiders do have Peyton Barber that they signed and has been playing in Jacobs' absence, but even when Josh Jacobs does return, having a veteran back may be the right move for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has been playing well to start the season, especially with wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Adding another dimension to the offense wouldn't hurt, especially in the ground game. The Raiders offense is very pass-heavy, especially with the Derek Carr-Darren Waller connection that has been significant the last few years.

Gurley has dealt with knee injuries throughout his career, but when he is on the field, he can barrel through opposing defenses and get the ball down the field. This will help take the pressure off of Josh Jacobs and Peyton Barber, allowing them to get down the field as well.

In his six seasons in the NFL, Todd Gurley has over 6,000 rushing yards and 67 rushing touchdowns along with 2,200 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Gurley could even be a passing option, taking the heat off of Waller.

It would be affordable to sign a player of Gurley's caliber considering that the season has started and he still isn't signed yet. Gurley's veteran leadership ability on and off the field could really give a boost to the Las Vegas Raiders offense, which is always an advantage in the AFC West.

Edited by Henno van Deventer