With the 2023 NFL Draft only ten days away, the Pittsburgh Steelers could make a big splash in the first round. Pittsburgh is set to pick at 17th overall but is looking to move up to the top ten.

According to Sports Illustrated senior writer Peter King, the Steelers are looking to trade up to number nine overall if DT Jalen Carter becomes available. King said that this is the "rumor of the week". It would be a smart move, as many think Carter would thrive under Mike Tomlin.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"Best rumor of the week." he added.



brobible.com/sports/article… Rumor: #Steelers are looking to trade up from the 17th overall pick to 9 overall ( #Bears ) if Georgia DT Jalen Carter remains on the board, per @peter_king "Best rumor of the week." he added. Rumor: #Steelers are looking to trade up from the 17th overall pick to 9 overall (#Bears) if Georgia DT Jalen Carter remains on the board, per @peter_king"Best rumor of the week." he added.brobible.com/sports/article… https://t.co/RV9kPHCqso

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carter was regarded at one point as the best overall player in the draft. Before Chicago traded the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers, some predicted the Bears to select him first overall. His off-field issues and poor performance at the combine plummeted his stock a bit, though.

The Steelers haven't made too many trades in the off-season or in the higher rounds of the draft. However, they have been known to be aggressive when they like a defensive prospect.

In 2019, they traded up to select linebacker Devin Bush out of Michigan. They traded their first round (20th) and second round (52nd overall) picks in the 2019 NFL draft and a third-round pick (83rd overall.) As the draft gets closer, more rumors will start to pop up with potential trades.

Richard Sherman hopeful of Seattle Seahawks drafting Jalen Carter

Richard Sherman Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is hoping that his former team drafts Jalen Carter.

On The Volume with Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, the two discussed who they think Seattle should draft at No. 5. Diggs would like Seattle to add Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., while Sherman wants Carter. Sherman said:

"Look, Seahawks got it crazy. If the boy from Bama (Will Anderson Jr.) ain't there, that boy from Georgia they gon be sitting there like, "hmm" with the number five pick the Seattle Seahawks pick, out of Georgia, defensive tackle."

Diggs then said that Anderson would be a great pick for Seattle. The Seahawks are the favorites to draft Carter at No. 5 overall.

Either pick (Carter or Anderson) at number five would be a great one for Seattle. Who do you think Jalen Carter will be drafted to?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Richard Sherman, The Volume, and H/T Sportskeeda

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes