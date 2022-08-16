NFL Rumors: Tom Brady reportedly looked 'miserable' at final practice before mysterious absence

Quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for nearly a week and plenty of questions remain regarding his absence. Two weeks ago, he missed three days on the field, one for his birthday, the next for a scheduled day off and a third day that went unexplained.

Then news broke last week that he would be away from the team until August 20. This had everyone scratching their heads as to what was going on behind the scenes with the 45 year old.

The Boston Globe's Ben Volin told Colin Cowherd that believes that the quarterback was miserable at training camp before his absence. Volin believes that the injury to center Ryan Jensen, Gronk's retirement and the grueling conditions of training camp have taken a toll. He thinks that Tom Brady might not have his head in the game:

“I do wonder where his head is at right now. The older Brady gets, the less we criticize and wonder if he can actually play."

He continued:

"I mean, he was so good at 44, there's no doubt in our minds that if Brady is fully committed that he can have a terrific season at 45, but there are definitely signs that his head isn't fully into it. And, I try not to be the body language police, but I was at Bucs practice yesterday, and he looked miserable.”

Many sources have said that the leave of absence was described as him tending to a personal matter. However, it wasn't an emergency or anything in regards to his family's well-being. Others, including NFL insider Ian Rapaport, are reporting that the quarterback's time off is due to his "work/life" balance.

Ben Volin



"To my knowledge Tom Brady & his family are fine & it's not a medical emergency.. the best description I got was it's important to find a work/life balance"

Volin also believes Tom Brady is unhappy that his plans to join the front office of the Miami Dolphins backfired. While we can only speculate at this time, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion is expected to be back with his team early next week. He will then continue to prepare for his 23rd NFL season.

Is this Tom Brady's last season in the NFL?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots

Tom Brady just celebrated his 45th birthday and will play his 23rd season in the NFL this season. He had an eventful offseason that included a retirement announcement and then 40 days later, a retirement reversal.

This is the last season on his current contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Considering he has already announced a retirement and is now missing time in training camp, this looks like the beginning of the end.

It would appear that the Buccaneers are also looking ahead to the future of the quarterback position. Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask saw a significant amount of playing time in the first preseason game. He is likely to do so again this week against the Tennessee Titans.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any more offseason drama's involving the Buccaneers quarterback before the opening week of the season.

