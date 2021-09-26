NFL Rumors: Why the Dolphins should sign Cam Newton to replace Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has officially been placed on Injured Reserved by the Miami Dolphins with broken ribs. He will now be forced to miss a minimum of three games but it could be more depending on how long it takes him to recover. This means that, at least for the time being, Jacoby Brissett is the new starting quarterback.

As a result, NFL rumors are beginning to swirl around the idea of a different replacement for Tua Tagovailoa. Veteran Cam Newton is still a free agent and is looking for a new team to join.

It's unfortunate, but injuries breed new opportunities in the NFL. Here is why the Dolphins should go with Newton rather than Brissett to replace Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL Rumors: Cam Newton is a better replacement for the injured Tua Tagovailoa

The days of Cam Newton being a yearly candidate for the NFL MVP award are probably long behind him at this point. That doesn't mean he still can't be an effective quarterback.

Additionally, he is still a better player than Jacoby Brissett, who is currently the starting quarterback in Miami set to replace Tua Tagovailoa in the short term.

The career numbers for Brissett are mediocre at best. He has completed less than 60 percent of his passes with 31 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He is a solid athlete who can contribute in the rushing attack like Tua Tagovailoa does. Brissett has recorded 165 career rushing attempts for 595 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In comparison, Newton has completed over 60 percent of his career passes for 190 touchdowns and 118 interceptions. What really sets Newton apart is his elite ability to run the ball from the quarterback position. He is one of the best of all time in that category, with 5398 career rushing yards and 70 touchdowns. Newton last season alone matched Brissett's career cumulative rushing totals.

Athleticism alone makes Newton a better option than Brissett to replace Tua Tagovailoa. Even throwing the ball, which has severely declined for Newton in recent years, is basically a toss up between Newton and Brissett right now. Newton didn't pass very well last season, but to be fair, he had one of the worst groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL.

The Dolphins barely missed out on the playoffs last season and are hopeful of making an appearance this year. That means they can't afford to go on a losing streak while Tua Tagovailoa recovers.

It's too late to sign Newton for their week 3 game with the Raiders, but if Brissett struggles to impress, they should seriously consider signing Newton as early as Monday morning.

