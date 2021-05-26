NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QBs the Washington Football Team should consider instead of Deshaun Watson

Washington Football Team signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to run their offense in 2021.

There's still a chance that Washington will pursue another high-profile quarterback via a trade. Washington is among those interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson, but given his legal troubles and a possible suspension, teams have cooled their interest in the Houston Texans quarterback.

Washington Football Team's option at the QB position outside of Deshaun Watson

With training camp fast approaching, Washington needs to make a decision about their quarterback situation soon. Should they decide to add another quarterback to the roster, here are three options they should consider instead of Watson.

#1 - Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky could be the next starting QB for the Washington Football Team

Mitchell Trubisky is going to gain experience by sitting behind Josh Allen. The best option for Washington is to wait until the trade deadline to pursue Trubisky. Washington can't pull the plug on Ryan Fitzpatrick without giving him a chance to prove himself.

During his time in Chicago, Trubisky didn't have the right support to develop or prove his abilities. Mitchell Trubisky has the potential to be a franchise quarterback. A team in transition like Washington could do with a quarterback like Trubisky who won't cost much and has tremendous upside.

#2 - Drew Lock

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

There's a good chance that Drew Lock will be the odd man out in the Denver Broncos quarterback situation.

The Broncos are the favorites to land Aaron Rodgers this off-season. Denver will need to pick between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, and John Elway will go with experience over youth.

Drew Lock had a 6.4% Big Time Throw rate in 2020



7th best in the NFL👀 pic.twitter.com/If3ZzFAKnZ — PFF (@PFF) May 17, 2021

Drew Lock will have a mentor in Ryan Fitzpatrick, something he didn't have in Denver. Washington will be Drew Lock's last stop as a starting quarterback. If he fails in Washington, he will adopt the backup quarterback role.

#3 - Jimmy Garoppolo

The Washington Football Team could make a run at Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is the only player this off-season who has heard his name in trade rumors every week.

The San Francisco 49ers are still unsure who their starting quarterback for the 2021 season will be. Washington could make a run at Garoppolo if Ryan Fitzpatrick struggles.

Jimmy Garoppolo while the #49ers figure out how to afford Julio Jones: pic.twitter.com/0x3nCMZ5w8 — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) May 24, 2021

The Washington Football Team has the talent to win now. They need an above-average quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo has made it to the Super Bowl behind a talented defense. Adding Jimmy Garoppolo will give the Washington Football Team a leader with championship pedigree, something the team lacks.