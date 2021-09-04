NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that can afford Patriots CB Stephen Gilmore

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will start the 2021 NFL season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list due to a torn quad that he suffered at the end of last season. After surgery in the offseason, Gilmore will now miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

From NFL Now: The #Patriots will place CB Stephon Gilmore on PUP list to start the season, meaning he'll get $7M to play 11 games, not 17. pic.twitter.com/Y3DodVGuil — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

The injury is reportedly not the only reason why Gilmore hasn't taken the field. The 2019 "Defensive Player of the Year" and interceptions leader is also unhappy with his current contract. Stephon Gilmore is in the final season of his five-year deal with the Patriots. This season, he is expected to get paid $7.3 million which ranks him as 24th on the list of corners in terms of salary. Gilmore feels he should be one of the highest, if not the highest paid, corners in the league.

The Patriots have also reportedly not given up on the idea of trading Gilmore this season, hoping to get something in return instead of just parting ways in free agency.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore to remain on PUP list, won’t play until Week 7. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/9mw66IgDTB — NFL (@NFL) August 31, 2021

3 NFL teams that can afford CB Stephon Gilmore

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings signed corner Patrick Peterson this offseason and adding a corner like Stephon Gilmore would help their defense exponetially. The Patriots are most likely looking for draft picks, something the Vikings can provide. The Vikings are also in a position to sign Gilmore to a contract extension beyond this year.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have been said to be interested in a trade for Gilmore. The Saints have a possible trade request of their own as wide receiver Michael Thomas is said to be unhappy with the team. The Patriots would benefit from a trade for a receiver like Thomas to help out rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Thomas is also going to miss the start of the season, rehabbing a foot injury that required offseason surgery.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have not made any big or decisive moves all offseason. Their draft results were lackluster and the team really didn't make any significant free agency moves either. Stephon Gilmore would immediately make the Raiders defense better and head coach Jon Gruden likes to acquire veteran players.

The Raiders are in a competitive AFC West division and adding a lockdown corner would help immensely. The Raiders could get a trade done with several first-round draft picks.

