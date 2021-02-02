NFL trade rumors: Are the 49ers pursuing Kirk Cousins?

Kirk Cousins' name has been mentioned recently in connection with the annual period of player movements that comes every NFL offseason. The offseason hasn't even started yet but we've already seen a blockbuster trade that sent Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff, two future first-round picks, and a third-round pick.

Since then, rumors have come out with offers that other teams had given the Lions in exchange for the veteran QB. None of them topped what the Lions got from the Rams, who now lack a first-round pick until 2024. That says a lot about what the Rams are currently doing, indicating a win-now situation for them.

One of the teams who were reportedly interested in Stafford was the San Francisco 49ers, who are questioning the future of Jimmy Garoppolo. They were unable to secure a deal for Stafford, but they could in the mix for another QB who hasn't received as much press attention.

The Kirk Cousins connection to Shanahan

The 49ers are reportedly going to try acquiring a quarterback this offseason, and Minnesota Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins could be on the radar for the team. There have been no reports of Cousins being available to be traded, but then again this is the NFL, where anything is possible.

Cousins first signed a three-year, $84 million contract in 2018, to which the Vikings then added a two-year extension in 2020, leaving him under contract in Minnesota until 2023.

#49ers still looking to make a move at QB. Kirk Cousins, I'm told, is a name to keep an eye on. If #Vikings are open to dealing, San Francisco will push hard to acquire him. Ties with Shanahan make this an intriguing potential fit. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) February 1, 2021

Bringing in Cousins to the 49ers would make perfect sense for the organization, as HC Kyle Shanahan and Cousins have worked together before. Shanahan and Cousins were well-acquainted when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for Washington during a portion of Cousins' tenure at QB. While Cousins did not see much action during his time with Shanahan, he certainly helped him grow into the QB he is now.

If Cousins were to be made available, the trade package would likely have to include Jimmy Garoppolo since the Vikings are expected to draft a QB with the 14th overall pick this year. On top of that, the 49ers would likely want some extra compensation considering Cousins' contract is a larger hit on their cap than Garoppolo's current contract.

Either way, the QB situation will be an interesting one to watch in SF. If this deal doesn't work out, could Garoppolo be on his way back to New England? It just might happen.