NFL Trade Rumors: Are the New England Patriots considering trading up to draft Justin Fields?

NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah went on the Move the Sticks podcast to discuss the New England Patriots quarterback's situation.

Jeremiah feels that the way the New England Patriots worked free agency, they'll look to add a quarterback in the Draft. Daniel Jeremiah made the following statement on the podcast about the New England Patriots:

“I think the New England Patriots could be real aggressive. We’ve seen the New England Patriots step outside their comfort zone as it relates to free agency. We saw them completely rebuild the roster with the number of signings and free agency. … I believe they’re about to go all in on an offensive makeover. The young quarterback is the final piece to the puzzle. And I think that quarterback will be an athletic quarterback.”

Daniel Jeremiah went on to say that he has been hearing a lot about the New England Patriots interested in trading up to select former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields.

He mentioned that the New England Patriots want an athletic quarterback, and Fields meets all the requirements. The big question is, how far will the New England Patriots need to go to select Justin Fields?

NFL Trade Rumors: How far do the New England Patriots need to go to select Justin Fields?

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has seen his draft stock take a hit since the 2020-2021 college football season.

At one point, Justin Fields was the number two prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. According to CBS Sports, Justin Fields is the third-best quarterback option and the seventh-best prospect in the NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick will need to work his magic if he wants to land Justin Fields. This may be the toughest trade he will have to pull off this off-season. With Justin Fields being the seventh-best prospect, the New England Patriots will need to move up to either the 7th overall pick of the 8th.

The Detroit Lions currently hold the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the New England Patriots want to land that pick, they'll need to offer a good amount of talent. Meanwhile. the Carolina Panthers hold the 8th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This is another pick the New England Patriots will need to give up a lot of talent for.

Both teams will want Stephon Gilmore to be in the trade packages for their picks. If the New England Patriots want Justin Fields, they'll have to give up their best defensive player.