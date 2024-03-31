NFL trade rumors: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers in a 'standoff' over contract extension as trade rumors loom

The talks between the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk over a potential contract extension have happened, but they have not yielded anything thus far. In fact, they've sort of ground to a halt for a bit. After the two sides talked, progress has not been made.

NFL reporter Mike Garofalo said via Bleacher Report:

"We're not close, and they have made a recent run at it from my understanding. It's not like they haven't had any discussions. ... Basically, it's a little bit of a standoff right now."

In a recent interview, the 49ers star receiver expressed his desire to get a big contract:

"I'm trying to get what I deserve. I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building."

Aiyuk knows he is important to the 49ers, and he'd like a long-term contract to reflect that importance. It's unclear how the 49ers feel and whether or not they'd be willing to shell out the expected $24 million over four or five years for Aiyuk.

Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded?

Given that the offense of the San Francisco 49ers ia a juggernaut that is aided tremendously by Brandon Aiyuk, it's difficult to imagine a trade happening. They'd likely receive a really great package in return, but they would then give themselves no shot at keeping him long term.

Brandon Aiyuk is looking for an extension

If they keep him, he may walk after next season and they get nothing, but it does give them a full offseason and another full season to negotiate and try to come to a common understanding.

They do take the risk that he will play even better and drive the price up, but they apparently need time to get an extension done, and trading him away ends all of that.

If things turn sour and Aiyuk declines to sign long term, then it is very possible that they do decide to trade, but it seems like a long shot at this point in the discussions.