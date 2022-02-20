NFL Trade Rumors: Buccaneers pulling all the stops to land Russell Wilson

Could Russell Wilson be on his way to Tampa Bay? Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired in February and who the Buccaneers will replace him with is a huge question.

The only current quarterback on the Bucs roster is second-year quarterback Kyle Trask, who was drafted in the second-round of the 2021 NFL draft. With Brady retired, the Bucs will have to add at least two more quarterbacks this season.

A few days ago, on Twitter, @jpafootball reported that the Bucs have done a "ton of work" in looking into acquiring Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

Of course the best-case scenario for Tampa Bay would be Brady coming out of retirement and joining them.

They'll have to explore other options in acquring a few. Whether it's via trade, which seems like the likely option, free agency, or the draft, the Bucs will have a new quarterback in 2022.

Wilson has been rumored to be on the trading block this offseason after Seattle decided not to trade him last season.

Seattle had an offer from the Bears involving a blockbuster trade that included multiple first-round picks and a few players, but the Seahawks declined.

This offseason, almost every team in need of a quarterback have been linked to Seahawks quarterback in trade rumors this offseason.

He is a Super Bowl champion who has made the Pro Bowl nine times in his 10-year career. He has also made the Pro-Bowl all but two years in his career and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league for the last 10 years.

With a career record of 104-53-1, Wilson is one of the most proven veteran quarterbacks in the league. He could potentially put a team in the right situation like the Bucs in win-now mode.

Buccaneers could also make a push at Deshaun Watson if they don't land Russell Wilson

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

If the Bucs are unable to land Wilson, they could make a push after Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. While Watson's legal matters are still ongoing and in question, teams are still interested in trading for him.

Watson has also gained interest from almost every team in need of a quarterback.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that while the Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Tom Brady, they could explore trade options for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Watson has his radar on the Bucs and Vikings.

Watson is the defendant in 22 civil cases filed by women in four states alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. Deshaun Watson has the Buccaneers and Vikings on his radar for 2022, according to @JFowlerESPN Watson is the defendant in 22 civil cases filed by women in four states alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. Deshaun Watson has the Buccaneers and Vikings on his radar for 2022, according to @JFowlerESPN.Watson is the defendant in 22 civil cases filed by women in four states alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. https://t.co/m2mnVOD92Y

