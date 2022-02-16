"He's coming back" - NFL insider feels Tom Brady isn't done yet

At the beginning of this month, legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement, a move that many knew would happen eventually. Since then there has been speculation on whether or not he will come out of retirement,

Yesterday on The Greg Hill Show, NFL insider Boomer Esiason said he thinks Tom Brady is coming back. Stating that the financial incentive to keep playing could prove to be a big factor.

"I think, I think he’s coming back. The other thing too that people forget when I retired I was making like $800,000 a year and TV afforded me more money and a little bit more safety. Nowadays the money is so big and so significant and of course you’ll love to play the game, and I’d love to play the game at $30-$35 million a year… it’s a lot of money to turn down,” said Esiason.

Esiason also mentioned that this past weekend's Super Bowl would surely have been tough to watch for Brady, as his team wasn't in the game.

“I would imagine if he were watching this game yesterday he was probably sick to his stomach that his team wasn’t in it,” Esiason added

Tom Brady officially hung up his cleats on February 1st amid growing speculation that he may return again for another season.

Days before his official announcement, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that sources informed him that Brady was going to retire. However, Brady himself took a while to make it official, and had football fans around the world hopeful that he would return.

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Brady retired as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, topping the list of several major passing categories. He is the all-time passing yards, passing touchdowns and total passes completed leader.

If Brady does remain retired, it would be sad for fans hoping to see him back under center, however, he has nothing left to prove and would still be deemed the G.O.A.T even if he doesn't play another snap in his life.

Brady has been flirting with the idea of a potential comeback. Tom Brady may be retired, but six months from now, that could change. Brady recently addressed this on his podcast, "Let's Go!" with co-host Jim Gray.

"You never say never.. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now. It may change. It may not," said Brady regarding the possibility of coming out of retirement.

Esiason isn't the only one who thinks Brady will unretire. The likes of Cassius Marsh recently told Fox News that he thinks Brady will make a comeback. While Brady's favorite target in Rob Gronkowski also reckons the former might come out of unretirement. Another of Brady's former teammates, Brandon Bolden, thinks the NFL legend will return, just to name a few.

Brady's retirement was certainly a bittersweet moment in the football community, with many fans hoping that the best quarterback of all time will take to the field for at least one more season.

