NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs eyeing blockbuster Josh Jacobs trade if Raiders situation remains unresolved

Josh Jacobs has been in the headlines constantly over the past couple of weeks.

With the Raiders still locked in talks over contract negotiations, Jacobs has reportedly left Sin City for some peace and quiet.

Multiple reports indicate Josh Jacobs will holdout if the situation is unresolved over the next few weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Raiders want Josh Jacobs back on the $10.1 million franchise tag. Worst case scenario, the Raiders could rescind the franchise tender, making the star running back a free agent.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, that is not likely to be the case.

Josh Jacobs leaving the field during Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs trade rumors: Chiefs, Broncos credited with interest in star RB

Florio added that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos are eyeing a trade for Jacobs, should his Raiders situation remain unchanged.

Florio wrote:

"The Chiefs and Broncos are among the teams interested in Jacobs. And while the Broncos could be a considerable way from contender status, they’d be an option at the right price."

The Chiefs' running back room currently features the likes of Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine. Pacheco has been billed as the starter heading into the 2023 NFL season.

The Broncos, on the other hand, have Javonte Williams pencilled in as the starter. Samaje Perrine, Tony Jones Jr and Tyler Badie will back Williams up this year.

Jacobs, last year’s leading rusher with 1,653 yards, would be a massive upgrade on all the aforementioned names.

Will Josh Jacobs play for the Raiders in 2023? Where things stand heading into Week 2 of training camp

Per Josina Anderson, the Raiders are open to restarting talks with Josh Jacobs over a new contract.

While Jacobs has been away from the team, Zamir White and Abdullah have been splitting time as the starting running at Raiders training camp.

JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson New: My understanding is, the #Raiders are open to restarting talks with RB Josh Jacobs, with the hopes of getting him to rejoin the team, which still remains the goal for the organization.

One report last week claimed that the Raiders tabled an offer of $12 million for the running back. Jacobs reportedly rejected it and is still unlikely to report to training camp.

Jacobs has clearly not been alone in waging a war for the league to appreciate running backs. Saquon Barkley was another big-name playmaker locked in negotiations with his franchise before ultimately accepting a renewed offer above the franchise tag.

Barkley reportedly signed an $11 million deal with the Giants for the upcoming season, though the franchise will have the option to franchise tag him for $13 million next year.

Colts star Jonathan Taylor is another name to watch, with franchise owner Jim Irsay refusing to play along in negotiations.