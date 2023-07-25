Saquon Barkley contract: Full details of Giants star's new deal after running back controversy 

Saquon Barkley has finally agreed to terms on a new contract with the New York Giants, averting disaster ahead of training camp.

Barkley and the Giants agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million. The star running back will also take home a signing bonus amounting to $2 million.

The solution has been described as a short-term solution that makes sense for both parties. Barkley gets to outplay his franchise tag, which amounted to $10.1 million for the 2023 season, tied for the sixth-highest annual average value among running backs.

The Giants, meanwhile, avert disaster for the season.

With Barkley refusing to agree to a long-term deal by the franchise tag deadline, the two sides negotiating a one-year contract was the kinda-sorta ideal solution

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on the deal:

"It's very rare. But that's what happened here. Smart on all sides."

Saquon Barkley at the 12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

How the Saquon Barkley contract negotiations went down

It was earlier reported that Barkley's camp was eyeing a deal in the range of Christian McCaffrey's $16 million average annual value. The 49ers star's deal is currently the richest running back contract in the NFL.

The second-highest-paid RB for the year is Saints' Alvin Kamara at $15 million. Kamara may or may not suit up early in the season owing to off-field controversies. Derrick Henry comes in at number three with an AAV of $12.5 million.

Barkley's $11 million deal does not crack the top five, but it appears to be a marriage of convenience for both parties involved.

All focus will now be on Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs, who was reportedly spotted boarding a flight leaving Sin City over the weekend.

An NFL personnel executive who spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda said on Josh Jacobs' situation:

"If he holds out (all indications are that he will), it looks like the Raiders are going to have to go out and sign a veteran free agent to a one-year contract that’s loaded with easily attainable incentives."

It remains to be seen if the Raiders can resolve Jacobs' situation ahead of Week 1. Perhaps Tom Brady, who's set to finalize a minority ownership stake in the franchise, can be of some help in these discussions.

