The Buffalo Bills are comfortably leading the AFC East with a 5-2 record, but the team is toward the bottom of the NFL in rushing yards.

Going into Week 8, the Bills average 97 yards per game on the ground. Quarterback Josh Allen is leading the team in rushing touchdowns. The Bills only have four rushing TD's this season. This is why adding a running back before the Nov. 3 trade deadline would not be a bad idea.

It is not a secret that the Buffalo Bills want to take over the AFC East. At times this season, Buffalo has became one-dimensional on offense. Josh Allen carries the load when it comes to offensive success. If the Bills were to add another productive running back to their offense it would only open up opportunities for Allen and the Buffalo Bills' passing offense.

The #Bills ranked in the top 10 in rushing offense in 2019. Through 6 games this season they're in the bottom 5 of the league.



Devin Singletary, Brian Daboll, and entire offense are working to fix the problems. #BillsMafia https://t.co/1DOml1rgHt — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) October 22, 2020

NFL Trade Rumors: Who could the Buffalo Bills acquire to help their running game?

Buffalo could potentially make three phone calls to three teams to find the answer at running back. The Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and the Denver Broncos are the three teams that Buffalo can call. These three teams have multiple running backs that could contribute a lot to the Bills offense.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have two running backs that Buffalo could potentially receive through a trade. One of those two would be the most obtainable for the Bills. Adrian Peterson was signed by the Lions this offseason, and if Buffalo puts together a good package he could be on the move again.

Peterson has put together a good start to this season with the Lions. The key to adding the veteran Peterson is that the Buffalo Bills do not need him to be an every-down running back. Buffalo would need him in the red zone and on short-yardage situations. Peterson still has big-play impact on football games. He would give the Buffalo Bills' rushing offense a huge boost in production.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys would be an option for Buffalo but could want a lot for their running backs. The Buffalo Bills are not going after Ezekiel Elliott; it would be backup Tony Pollard. Pollard would give the Bills a running back that is not afraid to lower his shoulder and deliver a boom. He also would give Josh Allen another weapon in the passing game.

When it comes to trading with the Dallas Cowboys, the Bills can use their defense to an advantage. Dallas is searching for help with their defense all over. The Bills may have to part ways with a defensive lineman to make this trade happen. If the Bills give up a defensive lineman and a draft pick, the Dallas Cowboys would most likely jump all over this trade at this point.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos may be a long shot for the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos have two running backs that could give Buffalo great production. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon III are the two main targets for Buffalo.

Both running backs will cost a lot for the Bills to pull off this trade. Denver will want a high draft pick and a player that can bring immediate impact to either their defense or offense. If the Buffalo Bills could pull off a trade for Melvin Gordan III or Phillip Lindsay they would definitely move up on the Super Bowl contender list.

If the Buffalo Bills want to win football games and compete for a Super Bowl they need to address the running game. Whether they call these three teams or any other franchise, they will need to find something. Many people believe that the Bills are a running back away from have a complete offense.