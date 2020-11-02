Dwayne Haskins was taken 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team. Though the former Ohio State quarterback prodigy remains on the same Washington Football Team that drafted him, he's playing for a different head coach, a new team president, and he's wearing a different team name across his chest after the franchise decided to drop its previous nickame.

Now, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the new Washington Football Team regime is open to moving on from Haskins entirely.

From @GMFB: With the trade deadline looming, players to watch include #Texans WR Will Fuller, #Browns TE David Njoku and Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/J04rW5tQ0i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

Haskins won the Washington Football Team starting QB job in 2020 training camp, but head coach Ron Rivera was quick to shake up the depth chart after Washington's 1-3 start, sliding his former Carolina Panthers QB Kyle Allen into the starting role in early October. Haskins wasn't just demoted to backup status, either; he was shunted down to third string, behind Allen and veteran QB Alex Smith.

Haskins has a career record of 3-8 as a starter, completing under 60 percent of his passes, and throwing for 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Washington Football Team quarterback has a QBR (Quarterback Rating) this season of just over 31.4 out of a possible 100 -- the lowest of all QBs who have taken enough snaps to qualify.

Although growing pains for a young QB are normal, Haskins has shown only few glimpses of brilliance.

Rivera and the Washington Football Team have begun to develop weapons on both sides of the ball for the next winning team in Washington — Terry McLaurin looks like a future No. 1 receiver — but the franchise quarterback role is looking unfilled.

NFL Trade Rumors: Trade Fits for Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins

Though the Washington Post has reported no teams have shown interest in trading for Haskins, there are plenty of sensible fits for the recent first-round draft pick.

At least seven teams who are projected to have top-10 picks in next year's draft have a need at quarterback, meaning many will be looking to address the need after the top two QBs -- Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields -- come off the board. The Patriots, Vikings, and Falcons all project to miss out on the top draft-eligible QBs, but could take a flier on Haskins to rebuild his value.

One potential issue is that, with the Jets and Giants projected to draft early, former early draft picks Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones could also enter the trade market.

At best, a Haskins trade would look similar to the 2019 deal that sent Josh Rosen from the Cardinals to the Dolphins in exchange for a second-round pick. The Cardinals moved on from Rosen after drafting Kyler Murray, but Haskins' perceived upside may be lower.