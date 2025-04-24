NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles linked with blockbuster move for Jalen Ramsey as CB nears Dolphins exit

Despite being one of the most potent weapons of the Miami Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey may need to pack his bags soon. The cornerback could be heading to his next destination after spending just one season with the franchise.
Ramsey signed a three-year $72.3 million contract extension in September, making him the highest-paid CB in the league at the time. If Miami lets Ramsey go and invest in a younger CB, it would save close to $25 million in salary and bonuses.
On Thursday, it was reported that five teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and LA Rams, spoke to the Dolphins regarding a potential trade.
Rams coach Sean McVay talked about the possibility of Ramsey's return to his team.
"I know there’s a lot of nuances to that situation based on all the things that come with the trade, contracts and things like that," McVay said on Tuesday, via SI. "So not sure where they’re at in the process."
"He's a great player. We know him very well, we know him intimately. There’s a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude ... But you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud."
Dolphins GM opens up on Jalen Ramsey trade decision
During a press conference on April 16, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier shared that after discussing the matter for a couple of weeks internally and with Jalen Ramsey, the franchise has decided to move on from the CB.
"I will say these decisions aren't done quickly and they're not taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things," Grier said.
Grier also clarified that Ramsey did not request a trade. However, after going through the process, he felt that it was best to move ahead with a trade and let him go. The trade could happen before, during or after the 2025 NFL draft.
