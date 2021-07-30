NFL Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles could acquire Deshaun Watson for Jalen Hurts and draft picks

Deshaun Watson reported to the Houston Texans' training camp earlier this week but still wants to be traded away from the franchise. He's concerned about the future of the Texans amid turmoil regarding owner Cal McNair's association with culture coach Jack Easterby. Stars like DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt moving to the Arizona Cardinals certainly didn't help ease his concerns.

While the Texans were aware of Watson's desire to be traded for months, they only recently started listening to trade offers for the star quarterback. Watson is dealing with legal issues and a suspension is in the offing, but his quality on-field is undeniable and teams will be monitoring his situation.

Legal issues aside, a player of his caliber and age is not often available. Of all the teams looking to acquire Watson, the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be the front-runners, as they have enough draft capital and young players on the roster who could be used in a trade package.

The #Texans are now willing to listen — and have been for some time — to trade offers for star QB Deshaun Watson, multiple sources tell me and @RapSheet. But the price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It’d likely take at least three first-round picks and more. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

Eagles have enough ammunition to acquire Watson

The Philadelphia Eagles are going through a rebuild after an abrupt end to the Doug Pederson-Carson Wentz era. Jalen Hurts is now the starting quarterback, but his status as the franchise's cornerstone is far from guaranteed. However, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has said that he hopes Hurts can lock in the starter spot.

Houston Texans v Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles received a conditional second-round pick from Indianapolis that could turn into a first-rounder if Carson Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. Philadelphia also has another first-round pick in 2022 that they acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in April.

No other team can offer as many high picks as the Eagles in a trade package for Watson. They could also add young players like Hurts and Derek Barnett to the trade package.

Howie Roseman is known for not being afraid to make a splash. That's how he landed Carson Wentz back in 2016 and built a Super Bowl-winning roster a year later. If the general manager feels that Watson's legal issues will be resolved and shouldn't be impeditive, then his team is the favorite to land the quarterback.

Watson's trade request

After a 4-12 season last year, Watson requested a trade from the franchise. With DeAndre Hopkins traded, Bill O'Brien fired and the nauseous Jack Easterby saga, the quarterback felt it was time for him to move on.

Watson felt his future would be wasted in a franchise with so many off-field problems, so he made his displeasure clear and requested a trade. However, during the offseason, more than 20 women accused Watson of sexual assault.

Deshaun Watson is practicing despite 24 women accusing him of sexual assault, ten of them criminally. If the NFL has changed the personal conduct policy, update us. Players like Zeke & Big Ben were suspended multiple games for one woman’s allegations: pic.twitter.com/zLoZaelXgu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 28, 2021

The legal process is still ongoing and the NFL has not issued any fines or suspensions for Watson so far. The possibility, however, remains. Teams looking to acquire the quarterback will be well aware that they may not have him available for a considerable amount of time.

Edited by jay.loke710