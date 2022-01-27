NFL Trade Rumors: Former QB believes Dolphins still the desired destination for Deshaun Watson

It has now been an entire calendar year since quarterback Deshaun Watson took the field in an NFL game. Since last season, the Houston Texans quarterback has asked the organization to trade him, citing differences between both parties.

With his lingering legal battles, a trade didn't come to fruition this season. The closest is the Miami Dolphins, which is said to be a top contender for the quarterback.

Although the Dolphins weren't successful in landing a trade last season, a former NFL quarterback believes there is still a chance that Miami will acquire Deshaun Watson in the near future.

Will the Miami Dolphins trade for QB Deshaun Watson?

Former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell told CBS Sports HQ recently that although a trade from quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins didn't work out this past season, he still believes that it might.

Kanell said that he feels that the quarterback is a good fit for the Dolphins, even more so than current starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"I look at the Miami Dolphins and I still think they make a ton of sense. You have to have a franchise that’s desperate enough to overpay. They’ve used a lot of restriction here and discipline in not making this move, but missing the playoffs again, having to fire a coach again … Stephen Ross is a guy who’s wanted to make splashes and missed out on the Harbaugh sweepstakes."

He added that as the Dolphins go into a new era with a new head coach after the dismissal of Brian Flores, perhaps a switch at quarterback would be beneficial as well. Miami Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross looks to make a big move after consistently missing the playoffs each season.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball



Dolphins become the first team to start the season 1-7 and finish with a winning record Tua Tagovailoa becomes the first QB in NFL history to start his career 3-0 against the Patriots and Bill BelichickDolphins become the first team to start the season 1-7 and finish with a winning record Tua Tagovailoa becomes the first QB in NFL history to start his career 3-0 against the Patriots and Bill BelichickDolphins become the first team to start the season 1-7 and finish with a winning record 🐬 https://t.co/7Zwy1ocBQF

As of now, the quarterback is still waiting to hash out his current legal battles with over 20 cases filed against him. This has undoubtedly been a contributing factor in his current NFL situation as teams are apprehensive about acquiring him. An impending suspension makes giving up numerous draft picks a little harder for teams even if his talent on the field could help their team in the long run.

Also Read Article Continues below

With a full season away from the game, perhaps his draft stock will be lower and give a team like the Miami Dolphins a little more confidence in making the trade happen.

Edited by shilpa17.ram