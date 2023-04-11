Could Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome be traded?

The 2021 first-round cornerback was rumored to have requested a trade out of Cleveland this morning, but those rumors have been rejected.

Newsome recently hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent, and a report surfaced from Brad Stainbrook saying that he wanted to be traded.

Drew Rosenhuas shot down those rumors of his client wanting to be traded, stating that he's very happy with the Browns:

"Amidst speculation that he wants to be traded, Browns’ CB Greg Newsome and his agent Drew Rosenhaus met today with the team to discuss his future role there. 'Greg is happy to be with the Browns,' Rosenhaus said. 'Everything was very positive and Greg is happy with his role and playing for new DC Jim Schwartz.'”

Newsome was the Browns' first-round pick in 2021 out of Northwestern. He's started the last two years at cornerback for the Browns, playing in 37 total games. He's recorded 79 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 15 pass deflections.

Greg Newsome responds to rumors of him requesting a trade

Greg Newsome Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Responding to the rumors of him seeking a trade, Newsome took to Twitter:

"Ok y’all sit back a minute and lets think about this together. I just launched a softball game in Cleveland. I’ll just leave it there."

This caused Stainbrook to respond to his false report, issuing an apology to Newsome.

"I would like to apologize to Greg Newsome regarding my latest report. My goal is to be accurate and correct and today I failed to view the entire picture, and instead I jumped the gun.

"To be 100% clear, I was told Greg Newsome wanted to be traded. I will never reveal where I get information from but I would have never even reported it in the first place if I didn't trust where I was getting information from.

"I am confused on why someone would lie to me regarding that information, but I will continue to improve and learn from this mistake. Aain, I apologize to Greg Newsome regarding this report."

It certainly appears Newsome will be staying put with the Cleveland Browns.

