NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals 3 players 49ers should target to replace Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers are at high alert in regards to Deebo Samuel. The wide receiver has asked for a trade and is rumored to simply not like California. On top of that, the 49ers are in a tough place as to deciding whether to pay the wide receiver extra to tough it out.

However, if the wide receiver succeeds in leaving San Francisco, the team will need to move quickly to find a replacement. Speaking on The Adam Schefter Podcast, NFL Insider Adam Schefter named three other players that could be worth targeting. Here's what he said:

“There are other wide receiver storylines to follow. DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, AJ Brown [and] other wide receivers. If you can't get Deebo Samuel, does another team go and make a run at one of those other wide receivers?"

Continuing on, he didn't rule out the NFL Draft as a possible source, citing an example from a previous year:

"But sometimes strange things happen during the draft. And all we have to do is look back 28 years ago, when the Colts pulled off a trade and moved up in the draft to go pick Nebraska linebacker Trev Alberts and drafted him over Fresno State quarterback, Trent Dilfer.”

Deebo Samuel trade prospects

As stated above, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and AJ Brown are the top players discussed by Schefter. Many are thinking that the 49ers could look to the Seahawks, Commanders or Titans for a replacement. The Seahawks are a longshot, as they share the same division as the 49ers.

However, Terry McLaurin and AJ Brown are two players who could be on the cards. McLaurin and Brown are entering the last year of their rookie deals and have no extensions lined up just yet. There could be a plethora of reasons for explaining this, but one explanation could be that the two parties are too far apart in getting a deal done.

If that is the case, one of the teams could be interested in moving on from the player to avoid contract negotiations. Perhaps the 49ers could swap out one such player for Deebo Samuel. However, they would be trading one contract negotiation for another.

Additionally, in being able to trade Deebo Samuel for Brown or McLaurin, draft picks may not even need to be swapped. If they do, it will likely be a low-cost swap.

Either way, the NFL Draft will likely factor into the fate of Samuel and will play a key role in deciding if a move is made. The NFL Draft takes place this Thursday, April 28, at 8:00 PM ET.

