In the last offseason, the Denver Broncos pulled off one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history when they acquired Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Denver gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant in exchange for Wilson and the Seahawks' fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft. Upon landing in Denver, he signed a five-year, $245 million extension.

While Denver made the aggressive move to acquire Wilson, there was a chance he could have become a Philadelphia Eagle or Washington Commander.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, one of the biggest rumors he heard during the combine last year was that Wilson almost became an Eagle or Commander.

“I’ll give you one from last year just so I don’t ruin anything from this year," Rapoport said. "There were times last year when I was pretty convinced, at the combine, that the Eagles or the Commanders were gonna trade for Russell Wilson.

“That was one where you, like, kind of stop everything. Now, turned out that was not something he was into. He was only into going to the Broncos.”

Joey @JoeyMulinaro



How about an NFL world where Mr. Unlimited was….an Eagle



Full ep 🫡: Juiciest rumor @RapSheet has heard at the combine the last few years?How about an NFL world where Mr. Unlimited was….an EagleFull ep 🫡: youtu.be/p_xs0kAoOmc Juiciest rumor @RapSheet has heard at the combine the last few years? How about an NFL world where Mr. Unlimited was….an Eagle 👀Full ep 🫡: youtu.be/p_xs0kAoOmc https://t.co/J41h50wtDX

The Eagles dodged a bullet by not trading for quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos

It's a good thing the Philadelphia Eagles didn't acquire Russell Wilson from the Seahawks' last offseason.

Wilson played poorly given what the Broncos gave up and paid him. Wilson was 4-11 as the team's starter. He had a career-low passer rating (84.4) and completion percentage (60.5) while throwing 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

At times, he was booed on the field, and Broncos fans weren't satisfied with his on-field results.

Jalen Hurts had an MVP-like season for the Eagles last year.

He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl while piling up a 14-1 record as a starter. He threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he piled up 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Eagles were one of the league's best teams as Hurts had a breakout season that will likely end up in a big payday for him potentially this offseason. They dodged a bullet by not acquiring Wilson by giving up a lot of future picks.

Given how poorly he played last season, the Commanders seem to have dodged a bullet, too, despite their inconsistency at quarterback.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Joey Mulinaro and Sports Illustrated and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes