NFL Trade Rumors: New England Patriots haven't given up on Jimmy Garoppolo despite re-signing Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have been on a spending spree this off-season. The franchise have brought back last year's starting quarterback Cam Newton after ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that the New England Patriots agreed to a one-year, $13.5 million deal with the 2015 NFL MVP.

Despite re-signing Cam Newton, the New England Patriots are still interested in former back-up quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Ever since the San Francisco 49ers announced they are shopping the former Patriots man, New England has been interested. The Patriots have gone as far as saying Jimmy Garoppolo is their Plan A quarterback.

Bill Belichick has done something he has never done before with Jimmy Garoppolo; the New England Patriots coach expressed his appreciation for Garoppolo last season during a press conference and had this to say about the QB:

"I'm happy he has the opportunity to play for a great coach and a great organization and play on a great team," Belichick went on to say. "I think he deserves that. He certainly worked hard and earned it, and (I’m) happy for him and his family."

Bill Belichick didn't show so much appreciation even for Tom Brady, who won him six Super Bowl championships and just shows that Belichick never wanted to trade Garoppolo. As the rumors still swarm around the Patriots and Garopollo, why hasn't a deal been done yet?

NFL Trade Rumors: Why haven't the New England Patriots traded for Jimmy Garoppolo?

New England Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The New England Patriots have called about acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo through a trade with the 49ers. Rumor is that the talks didn't go very far, but it hasn't been announced why discussions did not progress. As of now, New England is still highly interested in Garoppolo.

Patriots reportedly 'still sniffing out' potential trade for Jimmy Garoppolo https://t.co/1dW0Tne2uq pic.twitter.com/rc2Cl6M0G3 — WEEI (@WEEI) March 25, 2021

Bill Belichick knows that Cam Newton isn't a long-term fit for the Patriots, as the former MVP proved last year that he has not improved as an NFL quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is a Belichick guy, just like Tom Brady. The "Belichick guy" can run the Patriots offense just the way the experienced coach wants.

Cam Newton doesn't have the arm talent to run Bill Belichick's offense. There isn't another quarterback outside of Tom Brady who knows the Patriots offense better than Garoppolo.

“I absolutely believe that Jimmy [Garoppolo] will be our quarterback this year. I think John & Kyle have made that very clear...Jimmy’s our guy, he’ll be starting Week 1...When he gets in that huddle, there’s 9 other guys that truly believe in him.” - #49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk pic.twitter.com/cp33uHjHg8 — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) March 23, 2021

Belichick could be the reason why talks didn't go far with the 49ers. It is well known that the New England Patriots coach will not overpay for any player and the San Francisco 49ers most likely wanted more than what Belichick was willing to give up for Garoppolo. San Francisco has not had the best of luck when it comes to moving the QB, which may lead to him being released at some point this offseason.

If the San Francisco 49ers do end up releasing Jimmy Garoppolo, he will not be on the market for long, as a potential release will play right into Bill Belichick's hands. The New England Patriots coach would receive the quarterback he wants and wouldn't have to give up an arm and a leg through a trade.