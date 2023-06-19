NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson’s Broncos linked with $10M Raiders superstar in massive roster upgrade 

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos aim for a bounce-back season in 2023 after a disappointing 2022 campaign. The franchise spent a fortune to acquire the quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade during the 2022 offseason and hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach after he helped Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back MVP awards.

The new direction proved to be a disaster, as Hackett was fired midway through the season, and the Broncos finished with a 5-12 record. Aiming to course correct, the team landed veteran head coach Sean Payton to lead the franchise in 2023 and help Russell Wilson rekindle the form from his Seahawks tenure, which made him one of the most revered quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Broncos are yet to make any big moves to help Russell Wilson by bolstering the offense since Payton took over as the head coach. However, with only 80 days left until the start of the 2023 NFL season, Denver could be eyeing a move or two, and the rumor mill has linked them to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs to join Russell Wilson on Broncos' offense?

Jacobs, who was franchise-tagged by the Raiders, could be on the move if Las Vegas does not offer him an extension before the July 15th deadline. The NFL's rushing champion could be an ideal fit for head coach Sean Payton's offense. And per CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, letting Jacobs walk would make sense for the Raiders. He explained:

"Las Vegas could simply rescind the franchise tag if it knows Jacobs is committed to netting a bigger deal elsewhere, allowing the Raiders' quasi-Patriots regime to save an instant $10M and revert to a RB-by-committee approach."

Payton is an admirer of Jacobs' talent. During an appearance on the Up and Adams Show in February, the head coach gushed about the Raiders star. He said:

"A downhill, physical runner. For a team that wasn't necessarily always having success, he was always consistently playing well. I'm glad he's a free agent. I encourage everyone to look at him, get him out of the [AFC] West."

“He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him... maybe we look at him”



: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @markingramII | @iAM_JoshJacobs Josh Jacobs joins the show and @SeanPayton gives him high praise:“He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him... maybe we look at him” Josh Jacobs joins the show and @SeanPayton gives him high praise:“He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him... maybe we look at him” 👀📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @markingramII | @iAM_JoshJacobs https://t.co/c9WYz0ZKmv

He added:

"Maybe we look at him."

Adding an offensive weapon of Josh Jacobs' caliber would instantly improve the Broncos' offense. Russell Wilson will take all the help he can get. A strong, physical runner like Jacobs, who can break free from the backfield and gain big chunks of yards with the ball in his hands, will make the quarterback's life easier on the field.

The ball is still in the Raiders' court. However, if they fail to retain Jacobs' services, Payton and the Broncos will likely pounce on the opportunity to sign the running back and give Russell Wilson another weapon he can rely on.

