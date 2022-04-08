NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks' asking price for DK Metcalf revealed 

In a wild offseason, a DK Metcalf trade could be on the cards for the Seattle Seahawks. After moving on from Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, the team seems to be in the middle of a garage sale. One rumor reveals the asking price for the young talented wide receiver. According to Brady Henderson, a Seahawks reporter via ESPN, the price is "steep."

Henderson states:

"Yes, Adams had another year left on his rookie deal, but Metcalf plays a much more valuable position. Based on my reporting, I'd guess that they would view something in the neighborhood of two firsts as the minimum for Metcalf. The Seahawks don't have to trade him and can drive a hard bargain."

Of course, the price is somewhat vague, but it shows the scale of what would be needed for the Seahawks to consider moving the wide receiver.

This means the team may consider two first-round picks or perhaps one first-round pick and two second-round picks. Or, the team may be interested in a particular player and only one first-round pick. On the other hand, the team may be interested in a specific player, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick. Put simply, there are several ways the trade could go down.

However, the Seahawks clearly state they need at least one first-round pick but may settle for a value equalling two first-round picks. Of course, each team perceives players and picks differently.

What one team may see as equal to two first-round picks may not be the same as another. The most predictable outcome is that a team offers the requested two first-round picks. Outside of that, many consequences may occur, and it is pretty unpredictable what could happen.

The correct fit for DK Metcalf

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

As a receiver entering his fourth year, the wide receiver has youth well on his side. Considering he has earned nearly 1000 yards or more in each of his three NFL seasons, the wide receiver is a bonafide asset to any franchise as a likely No. 1 receiver. What teams would be an excellent fit for him?

Going for DK Metcalf would be a win-now move. No rebuilding franchise will spend two first-round picks on a player if they think they are still several players away from competing.

As such, Metcalf makes sense at teams on the edge of the playoffs or in range of making a jump to legitimacy. Therefore, the Patriots, Colts, Cowboys, Eagles, Vikings, Commanders, and Bears are potential destinations.

The Patriots need a boost at the number one wide receiver. The Colts need a "Julio Jones" for Matt Ryan. The Cowboys need a replacement for Amari Cooper. The Eagles need to give Jalen Hurts a better deep target. The Vikings would love to reach a new gear through the air. The Commanders would love a duo between Terry McLaurin and DK Metcalf.

Meanwhile, the Bears need a talented wide receiver to give Justin Fields' a fair chance in the first year that counts towards his starting stock on the team.

Edited by Piyush Bisht