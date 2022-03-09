NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks identify Deshaun Watson as potential replacement for Russell Wilson

The Seahawks no longer have Russell Wilson. Without a quarterback under center, the team is out in the cold, hard world of finding a new signal-caller. Some say the team should draft a quarterback as soon as possible. However, that will lead to down years as the team will likely not find their quarterback quickly. However, one move could allow the Seahawks to tread water.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the team is one of several interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson. The Seahawks, Panthers, and Commanders all interest the quarterback. If the Seahawks land Watson, they could be getting a risky asset at quarterback, but one that could be an upgrade over Wilson.

Would Deshaun Watson serve as an upgrade over Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson is 33 years old. He will retire in the next decade. Meanwhile, Watson will turn 27 this year. He could stick around for another 15 years. Of course, there is a dropoff from Wilson to Watson. The former franchise quarterback of Seattle was a shoo-in to throw for at least 30 touchdowns over the last six years.

In comparison, the Texans quarterback has had one season in which he threw for at least 30 touchdowns. Granted, it was his most recent year, but his team went 4-12 that season, and, assuming the quarterback returns for 2022, it will have been about a year and a half since his last NFL pass.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The district attorney investigating Deshaun Watson plans to present her case to a grand jury on Friday – the same day as Watson's civil deposition.



Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told me a request to delay the deposition until Monday was denied, so Watson will plead the fifth.

It is tough to miss that much time and come back as a solid player. That said, the amount of time the quarterback will have missed is close to that of a player who tore his ACL. Plenty of players has returned to play decently. For instance, Andrew Luck, who missed 2017 due to injury, arguably outperformed his season before the injury knocked him out of the lineup.

In 2016, he threw for 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In 2018, he threw for 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Of course, this was a case in which the quarterback missed time and needed to work back from injury. In the Texans quarterback's case, he didn't miss time due to injury. As such, he might return in the same form as in 2020.

If the Seahawks win the trade sweepstakes, they could have gotten younger at quarterback while keeping the play quality similar to Wilson. Of course, it helps the Seahawks to have the extra draft picks as a result of the trade of the now-former signal-caller to Denver. For the Seahawks, anything is possible. Will the team out bid the others?

