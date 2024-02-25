NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings could shake up 2024 free agency with stunning Justin Jefferson decision

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is looking to get paid this offseason as he enters the fifth year of his rookie deal.

With the Vikings also having to figure out what to do with their quarterback situation involving Kirk Cousins, it is highly unlikely that Minnesota will be able to keep both Jefferson and Cousins, both of whom will command top-of-the-market money this offseason.

But now, there is a new wrinkle in the story of Jefferson's contract situation. Per the Pioneer Press, the Vikings could make Jefferson available for trade this offseason, as with the increased salary cap, the money that the receiver would command is eye-watering.

Per Spotrac, Jefferson's market value is set at a cool $29.3 million average per year, and with the increased salary cap, the receiver could conceivably ask for more. Given his stats since entering the league, asking for such money is well within Jefferson's rights as he is one of, if not the best, receivers in football.

But whether the Vikings can stomach that much of their salary cap to one player is unknown, considering the future of Cousins.

If, and that's a big if, the Vikings do put Justin Jefferson up for trade, the asking price would likely be astronomical.

Justin Jefferson hoping to set the market with new contract

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Every offseason, no matter what position it is, the market is almost always reset, and with Jefferson seeking to be the highest-paid receiver in football, it looks that way again.

With the likes of Tyreek Hill ($30 million APY), Cooper Kupp ($28 million APY), and Davante Adams ($26 million APY) as the top three highest-paid receivers per FrontOfficeSports in football, one could easily envision that Justin Jefferson could usurp all three with his new contract.

Since coming into the league in 2020, Jefferson is second in yards (5,899), sixth in receptions (392), 10th in touchdowns (30) and first in yards per game (98.3). All the while having played fewer games than 16 other receivers.

So this offseason, Jefferson will be getting a new contract, but the biggest question will be which team he signs it with. Many thought that the Vikings would be Jefferson's home, but after this latest twist, everything is up in the air.