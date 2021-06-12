NFL trade rumors: Why the Dallas Cowboys are a logical landing spot for Richard Sherman

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman is yet to sign with an NFL team. The 33-year-old veteran has played nine seasons in the NFL, most recently starring for the San Francisco 49ers.

There were reports out of San Francisco that Sherman was close to re-signing with the 49ers but as we enter mid-June he's yet to put pen to paper.

Is Richard Sherman destined to become a Cowboy?

One team that could use Richard Sherman’s experience and talent is the Dallas Cowboys. There have been whispers that Sherman’s former defensive coordinator in Seattle, Dan Quinn, could be interested in bringing the veteran to Dallas this season.

As the Cowboys' new defensive coach, Quinn has a young defensive unit to work with in 2021. The addition of his former Legion of Boom star would leave his franchise with a great mentor for an inexperienced defensive line. Sean Lee’s retirement also leaves a giant hole in the Cowboys' leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

So far, though, there have been no moves on the Cowboys' end to sign Richard Sherman.

Other possible landing spots for the cornerback

During this busy NFL offseason, many teams have been linked with Sherman. The New Orleans Saints appeared keen to add him to their secondary unit, but instead drafted Paulson Adebo in the third round of this year’s draft.

The Saints have been on the brink of the Super Bowl for the last few seasons, and signing Richard Sherman could help get them over the playoff hump. The veteran cornerback won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014. and has played in two more championship games. The move to New Orleans, however, seems unlikely at the moment.

Another franchise linked to Richard Sherman is the New York Jets. New head coach Robert Saleh was Sherman’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco over the past two seasons. New York, though, is rebuilding at the moment, and it's unlikely Sherman would want to play for a franchise that's far from a championship contender at this point in his career.

Richard Sherman's NFL career stats

Games - 139

Tackles - 484

Sacks - 2

Interceptions - 36

