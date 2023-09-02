Normani sparks BTS, TXT collaboration rumors after linking up with producer Supreme Boi

Normani seems to have new music around the corner. This time, there could also be a collaboration in the works with either BTS or Tomorrow X Together (TXT).

The former Fifth Harmony member has a dedicated following and already has fans on the edge about any upcoming music. A collab with either BTS or TXT could be the perfect icing on the cake.

That being said, the speculations began after Normani was spotted meeting with Supreme Boi, a well-known producer who's previously worked with BTS (group and solo works), TXT, Enhyphen and Le Sserafim.

Supreme Boi's official Instagram account (@supremeboi_kor)

Of course, a simple meeting between the two has already excited fans. Most of them came up with their own theories, hoping Normani would make a song with their favorite artists.

However, the ball could be in anyone's court.

With BTS as a group being on hiatus, as members begin their mandatory military service in South Korea, the members are focusing on their solo endeavors. As of now, RM (Kim Namjoon), Park Jimin, or Jeon Jungkook are the most likely to collaborate with the 27-year-old singer.

Jungkook is currently preparing for his first solo album, while Jimin and Namjoon are also said to be releasing new music soon.

Jungkook, who recently released Seven, has admitted to being preoccupied with work, raising the prospect of a collaboration with an American artist. Although this is unproven, Jimin is reported to have been in London at the same time as Normani.

Namjoon, working on an album after Indigo, has also worked with Supreme Boi before on his solo work Mono. Writing and producing, Supreme Boi was involved with the track Tokyo.

In 2018, BTS' reaction to the award-winning songwriter Khalid's Love Lies was also loved and shared by all fans.

Normani, having worked with artists like Sam Smith and Calvin Harris, last released New To You. Her last EP released was Normani x Calvin Harris (2018).

"THE WAY IVE BEEN WAITING FOR NORMANI TO COME OUT WITH MORE MUSIC! IM PACING THE ROOM! 🙌🙌🙌," one fan wrote.

Normani recently went viral for soft-launching boyfriend DK Metcalf

A few weeks ago, the Wild Side singer ended up soft-launching DK Metcalf, her boyfriend and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver. Attending Tyler Lockett's wedding, Normani and Metcalf were seen dancing with each other.

As fans ended up sharing their video, Metcalf and Normani confirmed their relationship online.

Though DK Metcalf and the singer are the new celebrity couple in town, both of them kept all details about their relationship private and out of the public eye.

With the 2023 NFL season around the corner and new music expected from Normani, one can expect more interaction from Metcalf and Normani.