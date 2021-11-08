NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. to the Seahawks? Russell Wilson vouches for free agent WR 

The Seahawks are a team to focus on when it comes to the services of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Per Mike Jones of USA Today, the Seahawks have displayed a "strong interest" in Beckham. Quarterback Russell Wilson has recommended the team's front office sign him. There looks to be mutual interest as the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver wants to play for the Seahawks. The two other teams of interest are the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino OBJ to the Seahawks 👀👀 OBJ to the Seahawks 👀👀 https://t.co/RBahTcZsfc

Jones states that the Seahawks' top brass have conducted a thorough fact-finding investigation into the likelihood of signing Beckham. Beckham Jr. will hit the waiver wire today.

Beckham's reps have informed teams that he wants to be claimed off waivers by a franchise chasing the Lombardi trophy this season. Beckham would prefer to come on board with a playoff-contending team.

The Seahawks are currently ninth in the waiver order. They are in front of both the 49ers and Saints. Beckham has played in six games for the Browns this year. He caught 50% of his targets (17 of 34) for 232 yards receiving and zero touchdowns. Beckham has rushed twice for 14 yards.

Would Beckham fit with the Seahawks?

Beckham would be a welcome addition to the Seahawks' wide receiver room. The Seahawks are 27th in the league in passing yards and have the fourth-worst offense. The best pass catchers on the roster are wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Pro Bowler Metcalf leads the team in receiving yards with 580 and receiving touchdowns with eight. Lockett has 41 receptions with 579 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Jake Heaps @jtheaps9 OBJ is a one year rental worse case scenario. No financial obligations past 2021. The Seahawks have the CLEAR cap space to make this happen.



Only argument to be made is whether or not the Seahawks should roll their current cap space, rare additional cap space for 2022. OBJ is a one year rental worse case scenario. No financial obligations past 2021. The Seahawks have the CLEAR cap space to make this happen. Only argument to be made is whether or not the Seahawks should roll their current cap space, rare additional cap space for 2022.

The Seahawks are on the outside looking when it comes to the playoff picture. They have a 3-5 record, and Beckham wants to join a playoff-contending team. Quarterback Russell Wilson has been out since Week 5 with a finger injury. Wilson seemingly could be a go for a Week 10 matchup versus the Packers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Wilson back in the lineup and the team potentially landing Beckham, the Seahawks could have enough ammunition to catapult themselves into the playoff chase.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar