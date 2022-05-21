NFL Rumors: Panthers still in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield

After the 2022 NFL draft and after free agency has come and gone, it still seems like the Carolina Panthers are interested in adding a veteran quarterback.

Steve Reed, a sportswriter for the Associated Press in Charlotte, N.C., covering the Carolina Panthers, tweeted that the Panthers are still interested in Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo on Friday afternoon.

Reed Tweeted:

"As I've reported several times, the Panthers are still interested in Mayfield/Garoppolo at QB, but in order for a trade to take place the other team would have to agree to pick up a large portion of their salary. Nothing has changed on that front for weeks."

The news comes even after the Panthers added a quarterback in the draft. Carolina drafted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the third round with pick No. 94.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Panthers' current quarterback room consists of Sam Darnold, Matt Corral, PJ Walker, and Davis Cheek. Adding Mayfield or Garoppolo to this group would be a significant improvement.

Acquiring either Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo will require dodging some hurdles

There are reasons why both Mayfield and Garoppolo haven't been traded yet.

Teams don't want to pay Mayfield the $18.8 million he's set to earn this season. After the 2020-2021 season, in which Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a road playoff victory against the Steelers, the Browns picked up the quarterback's fifth-year option for the 2022 season.

Teams interested in trading for him reportedly don't want to pay him that and want the Browns to take on a big part of that chunk, if not all of it, by releasing him.

If Mayfield agrees to a pay cut, there's more potential to get him dealt.

As for Jimmy G, his issue is that he most likely can't pass a physical right now, so he won't be allowed to be traded. During the 49ers' Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys, he suffered a shoulder injury. In the off-season, Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery on March 8th.

Once he is cleared to throw and can participate on the field, he will be able to pass a physical, which is part of the trade process. Once healthy, this could gain traction in a potential trade. The Carolina Panthers could phone the 49ers in a potential trade for the veteran quarterback.

