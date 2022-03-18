NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott tried to recruit Von Miller for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott personally tried to recruit two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller to the franchise.

After winning the Super Bowl with the L.A. Rams last season, Miller was on the lookout for a new team. With Denver and Dallas rumored to be interested, Prescott reportedly tried to entice the 32-year-old to the Cowboys, according to Newy Scruggs of NBC in Dallas.

Scruggs took to Twitter to explain the situation:

"I’m told Dak Prescott put more effort into recruiting Von Miller than #Cowboys management. Once Gregory signed with Denver, Miller had Dallas as his #1 destination. Dallas never made an offer.

"The Cowboys need someone in the locker room that understands what it takes to win a SB."

Ultimately, Prescott's attempt to lure the superstar linebacker did not work as Miller ended up with the Buffalo Bills, signing a six-year, $120 million deal.

Cowboys' interesting offseason

Head coach Mike McCarthy and Dallas have made some interesting moves

Dallas was expected to make a deep playoff run but were bundled out of the playoffs last season by Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

Many expected the team to strengthen its roster in the offseason in a bid to load up for a deep playoff run in 2022. However, it seems that Jerry Jones and co had other ideas.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded to Cleveland, and rising talent Randy Gregory signed with Dallas before the team got cute with its contract language and ultimately lost him to Denver. Talented receiver Cedric Wilson went on his way to Miami and kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin were both released.

This leaves Dallas with several holes to fill and not one to be a big mover in free agency, the draft is where the team can fill those gaps. Former Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner is a free agent after being released and would be a super signing on paper for the Cowboys.

The team's moves this offseason have been met with frustration from fans as they thought their team was contending for a Super Bowl, not rebuilding. But it appears that Jerry Jones wants to re-build on the fly, which is hard to do.

Just who Dallas will sign in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that the franchise wants to move players on and have done so. This is due in part to their salary cap troubles.

Will Dallas strengthen their roster or will they continue to plug gaps with short-term solutions? We will wait with anticipation.

