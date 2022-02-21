NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks open to trading Russell Wilson, but it won't be that easy

Russell Wilson may want to leave Seattle, but that doesn't mean he'll get his wish.

As per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Seattle Seahawks may be willing to listen, but that doesn't mean Russell Wilson is going anywhere.

The Seahawks don't want to trade him, and apparently, Russell Wilson doesn't want to go.

Wilson wants to stay but under certain conditions. He said that the team is going to have to fix a few things first if they want him to stay. But there is no doubt that the 33-year-old would rather stay.

“I want to win three more Super Bowls,” Wilson told SiriusXM last week. “That’s my focus... to get back and win it again and for us to overcome all the obstacles. There’s nothing more fun than that."

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle," Wilson added. "My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”

So what does that mean for other teams wanting to get Wilson? Well, they are probably going to have to offer a lot to get him. Wilson is still in his prime and the Seahawks aren't going to just trade him without getting something of value, which may include more than just a few draft picks.

Is Russell Wilson trying to pull an Aaron Rodgers?

Wilson may be pulling an Aaron Rodgers by forcing the Seahawks to make some changes, or else he is out of the door.

Rodgers basically forced the Green Bay Packers to let him in on their decision-making last season by threatening to leave. Since then, Rodgers' relationship with the team has gotten better, and at this point, it looks like he may stay in Green Bay.

The Packers found themselves in the same position as the Seahawks: a quarterback who wants to leave if things don't change, and teams across the league willing to make that trade.

But there was no way the Packers were going to do that unless they got something big out of it. Apparently, when teams like the San Francisico 49ers approached them for Aaron Rodgers during last year's NFL Draft, the answer was "thanks, but no thanks."

Russell Wilson will more than likely remain with the Seahawks for now, but the team better make him happy, or like Aaron Rodgers, he may try to force a trade.

