NFL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Russell Wilson leaving Seahawks "not entirely out of the question"

Rumors of Russell Wilson departing the Seattle Seahawks started last year and have only heated up since then.

So far, Russell Wilson hasn't made his move yet. According to ESPN NFL insider Brady Henderson, Russell Wilson may not be going anywhere.

"The Seahawks would have to get a good enough offer -- three first-round picks might be the starting point -- that gives them a clear path to their next franchise quarterback. And because Wilson has a no-trade clause, that offer would have to come from a team that he finds attractive, which likely narrows the field of possibilities down to only a handful, if that. His list, at this time last year, included the Cowboys, Bears, Raiders and Saints, but there's no given that stands. From the Seahawks' standpoint, even a huge haul of draft picks might not put them in position to find Wilson's replacement in such a bad draft for quarterbacks."

Henderson's statement speaks to how highly the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is respected in the Seahawks' franchise. He continued with his statement:

"Plus, the tensions that bubbled to the surface last offseason seem to have cooled, so Wilson might not force the issue. He has said multiple times that his hope is to stay, but his non-definitive wording -- remember, his no-trade clause could guarantee he stays -- seems to convey some uncertainty as to how he'll feel later. And a comment from coach Pete Carroll after the season strongly suggested that the Seahawks will listen to trade offers. So you can't rule anything out."

Russell Wilson also said he is tired of being hit and has hinted that he needs help on that offensive line, which could sweeten the deal and get him to stay put.

Zuko Samba @ZukoSamba Russell Wilson: “ I want to stay a Seahawk”



NFL media: Russell Wilson: “ I want to stay a Seahawk” NFL media: https://t.co/GKizLR8BKS

What teams are interested in Russell Wilson?

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

A team that is in desperate need of a quarterback right now is the Washington Commanders. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is 39 years old, was tabbed as the starter last season before a hip injury in the season opener caused him to miss the season.

Fitzpatrick is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 16.

His replacement, Taylor Heinicke, didn't fare well as the team finished the season with a 7-10 record.

Tyler @commandrzNchief David Carr on NFL Total Access this morning regarding Russell Wilson:



"Go to Washington. I think that would be a great move. Packaged with a great defense and some nice skill position players. I think that would be fantastic to watch him go play for Washington." David Carr on NFL Total Access this morning regarding Russell Wilson:"Go to Washington. I think that would be a great move. Packaged with a great defense and some nice skill position players. I think that would be fantastic to watch him go play for Washington." https://t.co/CDvmeeotlq

Some NFL analysts think Washington is the ideal fit for Wilson.

If he decides to head to DC, he will be surrounded by even less talent than he has right now in Seattle.

The Commanders' best players seem to be on defense. They've paid very little attention, if any, to their offense over the past few years, which is one of the reasons they have struggled.

Bringing Russell Wilson into the fold, however, would automatically make them a contender in the NFC East along with the Dallas Cowboys. They could also potentially have the second-best quarterback in the NFC behind Aaron Rodgers.

Russell WIlson wants to win another Super Bowl, and his best bet will likely reside outside of the nation's capital.

There are also rumors that the other three teams WIlson might wave his trade clause for are the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Out of those three, the Saints probably have the best chance of making a Super Bowl run right now.

Edited by Windy Goodloe