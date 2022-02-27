NFL Trade Rumors: Insider weighs in on potential Russell Wilson trade 

Russell Wilson could be staying put in Seattle. Yesterday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show and addressed the Russell Wilson-Seattle Seahawks situation.

Rapoport went on to say that he doesn't see Seattle trading Wilson until Seattle has a better option for them to compete next year. He added that he doesn't know which quarterback gives them a better chance to win.

"Until Seattle has a better option for them to compete next year I just don't see them trading him.. I don't know what QB gives them a better chance to win"



Wilson is coming off a 2021 season in which he threw for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, a down year by his standards. One year prior, he threw for 4,200 yards and 40 touchdowns, an upside that's tough to beat.

Wilson is coming off a 2021 season in which he threw for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, a down year by his standards. One year prior, he threw for 4,200 yards and 40 touchdowns, an upside that's tough to beat.

Now that it's the off-season, rumors will circulate and anything said by a reputable source will be taken a little too seriously. A few days ago, there was a rumor that the Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay, likes the idea of acquiring Russell Wilson.

The draft capital would be an issue for a trade and could require a star player. Wilson would also have to waive the no trade clause.

#ForTheShoe The Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay is a big fan of Seahawks Russell Wilson and would love to have him as his QB.The draft capital would be an issue for a trade and could require a star player. Wilson would also have to waive the no trade clause, via @Schultz_Report The Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay is a big fan of Seahawks Russell Wilson and would love to have him as his QB.The draft capital would be an issue for a trade and could require a star player. Wilson would also have to waive the no trade clause, via @Schultz_Report #ForTheShoe

It would be hard for the Colts to facilitate a trade as they have no first-round draft picks this year following the Carson Wentz trade last off-season.

Over a week-and-a-half ago, NFL rumors (@NFLRums) tweeted that the Seahawks have no interest in trading Wilson to the teams that have reached out to them.

Report:

Seattle Seahawks have shown 'no desire' to trade Russell Wilson upon teams that have shown interest.

Seattle currently has no first-round picks heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Last season, they went 7-10 and missed the playoffs, a rarity for Wilson and the Seahawks.

If Seattle wants draft capital, they'd surely request at least two first-round picks in return.

DK Metcalf is also rumored to be a potential trade target for the Seahawks. Reports are stating that they could receive a first-round pick in exchange for him.

Other than Russell Wilson, which quarterbacks could up for grabs this off-season?

The off-season is the time for speculation and rumors. Many quarterbacks could be on a new team next season. Houston Texans Deshaun Watson and Seahawks Russell Wilson were on trade watch last off-season but neither were traded.

The San Francisco 49ers seem ready to finally move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and same can be said for the Colts and Carson Wentz.

Aaron Rodgers remains a wild-card as he's in total control of his fate, it seems. He doesn't seem to have his mind made up about his future yet.

Seattle can certainly trade Wilson to a team like the New York Giants or Philadelphia Eagles, who both have multiple first-round draft picks. However, that's only if they want to.

