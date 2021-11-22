NFL Trade Rumors: Seattle Seahawks had the strongest offer for Odell Beckham Jr. 

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was coveted by several teams after the Cleveland Browns released the three-time Pro Bowler. In the end, Beckham Jr. chose to take his talents to Los Angeles, signing with the Rams.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Los Angeles Rams were not the only team to make the most significant offer for the services of the eight-year veteran. It was GM John Schneider and the Seattle Seahawks that made the bigger push.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Some background on Odell Beckham free agency last week: Seattle actually made the strongest offer over the first few days. Rams stepped in w/ heavy incentives because they wanted the player, but they also had to ensure no other NFC West team got him. Arizona also inquired. Some background on Odell Beckham free agency last week: Seattle actually made the strongest offer over the first few days. Rams stepped in w/ heavy incentives because they wanted the player, but they also had to ensure no other NFC West team got him. Arizona also inquired.

NFL Trade Rumors:The Seahawks had a better offer for Beckham Jr.

Fowler goes on to say that the Seahawks “made the strongest offer” for OBJ over the initial couple of days once he cleared waivers. However, the Rams and their general manager Les Snead became late entrants because they did not want to let him sign with another team inside the NFC West.

It was also noted that the Rams stepped in with a heavily incentive-laden deal for that reason. The Arizona Cardinals also made an offer for Beckham Jr.

Historically, the Seattle Seahawks have gone after other well-known free agents and come up short. One of the more notable and prized free agents was Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

The Seahawks are no strangers to losing out in free agency

This came about when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Manning was being cut in a memorable press conference back in 2012. After his release, many NFL teams were prepared to vie for the talents of the Colts’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

The Seattle Seahawks were one of those teams.

#PeytonManning In an emotional press conference, Jim Irsay and Peyton Manning confirm what we already knew: Manning's time in Indy is over. In an emotional press conference, Jim Irsay and Peyton Manning confirm what we already knew: Manning's time in Indy is over.#PeytonManning

The Seahawks had just their second straight 7-9 season under then-second-year head coach Pete Carroll with the late Tarvaris Jackson as their quarterback that year. It was apparent that Seattle needed an upgrade under center if it wanted to be in the hunt for a Super Bowl.

Therefore, Peyton Manning met with the brass of teams like the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, (then) Washington Redskins, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals. At the end of the process, Manning took his talents to the Broncos.

The Seahawks went on to draft Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and the rest is history.

Beckham, who is now a player with the Rams, made his debut on Monday Night Football versus the San Francisco 49ers. He had two receptions for 18 yards in a 31-10 loss.

As for the Seahawks, they have star receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf on their roster.

