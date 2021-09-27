NFL Rumors: Should the Giants sign Josh Gordon to replace Sterling Shephard?

The NFL reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon last week. It is the sixth time the league has reinstated the veteran wide receiver; all six times, the NFL suspended Gordon for drug-related issues.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt : “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.” Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

Sterling Shepard, three weeks into the season, is the New York Giants' best receiver. With 18 receptions, he has seven more receptions than recently signed Kenny Golladay and 2.5 more catches than the third-best player on the list, Darius Slayton.

Shepard left Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury. So it is clear that the Giants need to address the situation.

Is Josh Gordon the answer?

Yes and no.

Shepard may play as both split end and flanker, but where he really shines is in the slot position. Because of his size, agility, and ball security, Shepard is a great receiver when playing in traffic. He can outmaneuver linebackers, and he is an attractive option for short passes and small to medium yardage gains, especially on third downs.

On the contrary, Gordon is a speedster. Someone to stretch the field and receive big passes. He's a big-play guy, not someone to gain three yards.

So no, the Giants should not sign Gordon to replace Shepard. The characteristics are different, and New York already has rookie Kadarius Toney on the roster.

The young wide receiver had his best game with the Giants last game exactly replacing Shepard. The receiver out of Florida knows how to play in traffic, and his college highlights involve lots of yards after the catch. Toney is the slot that the Giants need.

However, New York should sign Gordon. But not to replace Shepard. He should be a substitute for Slayton.

Slayton is a speedster that stretches the field, just like Gordon.

But unlike Gordon, the third-year wideout is not a proven player. Granted, he had a rookie year that made everyone pay attention to him, but he never evolved. His second-year stats are very similar to the numbers he put on his first year.

Now, with Golladay on the team, the tendency is for those numbers to plum. And drops like the one against the Washington Football Team do not help his case.

Slayton, like Shepard, also left the game against the Falcons in the first half. He also suffered a hamstring injury.

The Giants should sign Gordon to replace Slayton because Slayton does not seem like a player that will evolve enough and become a solid WR#1. And because whenever Gordon is on the field, he produces.

Gordon would be a far better complement to Golladay than Slayton, and the Giants should sign him as quickly as possible, especially if both Shepard and Slayton lose much time with their hamstring injuries.

Edited by Ryan Ward