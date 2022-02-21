Should the Browns make a move for Jimmy Garoppolo?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a hot name right now with several teams looking to trade for him.

One team that might trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is the Cleveland Browns. Now you might be wondering why the Browns would be interested in Jimmy Garoppolo, especially when they have Baker Mayfield?

Because Jimmy Garoppolo is a proven winner. Garoppolo has led his team to two NFC Championship games over the past four years and a Super Bowl.

Baker Mayfield's resume really doesn't compare. The Browns were not only expected to compete for the AFC this year, but to win it as well and reach their first Super Bowl.

All those dreams went down the drain with injuries to Mayfield towards the end of the season and off-the-field issues with Odell Beckham Jr.

Mayfield has been the topic of conversation a lot recently, especially with Beckham winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. This led many to question if Beckham was actually the problem.

Mayfield threw for over 3,000 yards, but only had 17 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

In a game in which the Browns lost 24-22 to the Green Bay Packers, Mayfield threw 4 interceptions. That was the lowlight of his season, which may explain why the Browns are looking for a new quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the only QB the Browns are looking at

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

Garoppolo is just one of the quarterbacks the Browns may be looking at. According to reports, they may also be interested in Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Colts seem to be tired of Wentz already and are looking for a trade partner and the Browns might just be the right team.

Wentz is a winner and almost took the Colts back to the playoffs this year. However, a disastrous loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the end of the season cost them a playoff spot.

Matt Ryan is a more experienced quarterback than Wentz and has led his team to the Super Bowl.

He is probably the best passer out of the three aforementioned quarterbacks and would likely be the most productive.

But Ryan would probably be entering the same situation he is in Atlanta right now, without many weapons at his disposal.

Ryan found himself in a pickle when the Falcons let Julio Jones go to the Tennessee Titans and Calvin Ridley left the team for mental health reasons.

So the Browns may be stuck with Mayfield for now, but this could be his last chance to take the Browns to the playoffs.

Edited by Adam Dickson