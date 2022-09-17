NFL Rumors: Sources close to Kyle Shanahan say 49ers may bench Trey Lance soon

According to reliable sources, San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan's commitment to Trey Lance could be wavering. Following the Week 1 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears, the leash may have tightened considerably. So much so that the same sources implicate a Niners loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 could trigger a change in the quarterback position.

knbr.com/2022/09/15/la-… La Canfora: Shanahan colleagues expect him to bench Lance if 49ers lose to Seahawks La Canfora: Shanahan colleagues expect him to bench Lance if 49ers lose to Seahawksknbr.com/2022/09/15/la-… https://t.co/vQicNijjXw

As reported by KNBR, the feeling in the 49ers camp is that going 0-2 against weaker opposition would be too much to bear. It's worth noting that this was adamantly denied by Kyle Shanahan himself, adding that anyone who thinks otherwise has "zero idea of what they're talking about."

Kyle Shanahan on KNBR on national-level media saying that Jimmy Garoppolo is back because the 49ers don't believe in Trey Lance:



"It sounds like a fan talking and they have zero idea of what they're talking about. Not to insult a fan or anything." @CDCarter13 What Kyle thinks of you:Kyle Shanahan on KNBR on national-level media saying that Jimmy Garoppolo is back because the 49ers don't believe in Trey Lance:"It sounds like a fan talking and they have zero idea of what they're talking about. Not to insult a fan or anything." @nota_burner @CDCarter13 What Kyle thinks of you:Kyle Shanahan on KNBR on national-level media saying that Jimmy Garoppolo is back because the 49ers don't believe in Trey Lance:"It sounds like a fan talking and they have zero idea of what they're talking about. Not to insult a fan or anything."

The source of the speculation is centered around the details surrounding Jimmy Garropolo's restructured contract, which is admittedly in-depth. Not only does Garoppolo's modified contract free up $10 million, but it also offers heavy incentives if he plays the majority of the season. Many believe that Garoppolo's revised deal is exceptionally unusual for a backup.

While fans may take the words of 49ers' head coach at face value, according to NFL insiders, league executives aren't buying it.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Asked few NFL execs their take on Garoppolo staying in S.F. A few themes:



*Gives 49ers a really good No. 2

*Insurance policy for Trey Lance

*Garoppolo market/interest was predicated on him being released, which hurt leverage.

*Wasn't considered a must-have QB for teams Asked few NFL execs their take on Garoppolo staying in S.F. A few themes: *Gives 49ers a really good No. 2*Insurance policy for Trey Lance*Garoppolo market/interest was predicated on him being released, which hurt leverage. *Wasn't considered a must-have QB for teams

Analysts seem to think Garoppolo is an insurance policy in case Trey Lance can't win matches. Letting Garoppolo go would have been a huge mistake in such a scenario. Either way, it's ill-advised for any coach to go all-in on an established QB without a backup plan. That's not to say Lance won't be successful in the near future. But sacrificing the season for the sake of a quarterback's development would be a waste of a talented and well-rounded roster.

Pressure mounts for Trey Lance and 49ers to perform in week 2

Trey Lance warms up with Deebo Samuel

In many ways, San Francisco's matchup against the Seahawks is shaping up to be a pivotal marker for the 49ers. If Trey Lance fails to deliver again, especially without weather conditions as an excuse, they may consider Garoppolo.

Fans seem to be under the impression that pulling the plug on Lance would mean pulling the plug on his future potential. This couldn't be further from the truth. Very few QBs, if any, are ready to take the reigns at such a young age. Compare his first three NFL starts to some of the other great quarterbacks of today, for instance.

Lance has more yards (605) and a better TD-INT ratio (2-3) than Matt Stafford (598 yards, 2-5 TD-INT), Josh Allen (592 yards, 2-4 TD-INT) and Derek Carr (588 yards 3-3 TD-INT).

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Active QBs with similar #'s through 3 career starts



Pass Yds TD-INT

Trey Lance 605 2-3

Matt Stafford 598 2-5

Josh Allen 592 2-4

Derek Carr 588 3-3 Active QBs with similar #'s through 3 career starts Pass Yds TD-INTTrey Lance 605 2-3 Matt Stafford 598 2-5Josh Allen 592 2-4Derek Carr 588 3-3 https://t.co/45njOsqr6x

This exemplifies how unfair it is to write the quarterback off at 22 years old. He has plenty of time to develop into the type of player Kyle Shanahan envisions for the team's future. A temporary switch wouldn't change that.

But if things go awry early on, San Francisco could seek to salvage their season while grooming Trey Lance for the future.

