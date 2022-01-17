NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals Steelers' decision on Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the epitome of how a successful organization should go about doing business. With only three head coaches in their existence and a league-leading six Super Bowl titles (ties with the New England Patriots), the front office proceeds in football matters with precision and clarity.

Could we see a change in that philosophy with the impending retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger? It has been widely rumored throughout the season that the team may be all in on Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson if they were to become available to acquire in the offseason.

But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, this is not necessarily a slam dunk to acquire another legend to replace Big Ben. Rapoport had to say this about what he believes Pittsburgh will do in regards to possibly acquiring Rodgers or Wilson.

"The organization has thrived by drafting and developing, and selling the future for a veteran quarterback is not likely in the playbook. While acknowledging that anything is possible, those who know Colbert well describe it as highly unlikely."

In the quote, Rapoport is referring to Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert, who is expected to retire at the end of April after the 2022 NFL Draft. Since 2000, Colbert has only traded up in the first-round of the draft three times. Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the only player that Colbert has traded away a first-round pick for.

Does this mean the Steelers will draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft?

When it comes to teams in the NFL, one can never quite know what to expect as things change with more information. But if the past is any indication of the future, then one can expect Pittsburgh to select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But that doesn't exactly mean they are out of the running for Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or another veteran quarterback.

And who can forget the lovefest between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin earlier in the season when the teams faced off against one another?

The two men shared pleasantries about each other over the course of the week in the lead up to their Week 4 encounter. The Packers came away with a 27-17 victory in that game.

In the meantime, the Packers have a bye as the top seed in the NFC, while the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC.

