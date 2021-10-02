Titans vs Jets Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Everyone knew that this was going to be a challenging year for the New York Jets as they entered the first phase of a rebuild, but no one expected the team to be this bad.

The Jets did have a good offseason, though. They hired Robert Saleh to lead the franchise, found a new franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson, and once they had the biggest piece, they made sure to surround him with quality players to avoid the same mistakes they made with Sam Darnold. The result? A 0-3 start with 20 points in three games.

The process was well-thought-out, but the results have been rather disappointing. The offensive line can't block anything, the defense is struggling without their best pass rushers and Wilson is having a hard time translating his skills to the pro level. At some point, the quarterback will settle down and play at the level he's expected to, but until then, it's not going to be pretty.

The Titans are an interesting team as of now. They regrouped after the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and now have two straight wins, one against the AFC South's biggest threat — the Indianapolis Colts. But while they have much more talent than the Jets, they have injury problems that may hurt their chances in the contest.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Match Details

Fixture - New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans| Week 4 of the 2021 NFL regular season

Date & Time - Sunday, 3 October 2021, 1:00 PM EST

Venue - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds

Spreads

Jets: +6.5 (-105)

Titans: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Jets: +245

Titans: -300

Totals

Jets: u44.5 (-105)

Titans: o44.5 (-115)

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Game Picks

This feels like some trap game for the Titans, because even though they are much more talented, injuries could play a part in the result and hurt Tennessee's chances of covering the spread. Derrick Henry will have one of those incredible games, but Ryan Tannehill will not have enough weapons to throw the ball to. While the Titans should win this game, they will have a tough time covering the spread.

The Jets offense is bad, and the Titans offense has major injury problems at the wide receiver position. The over/under is at 44.5, and you should go with the under.

New York Jets' Zach Wilson

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Key Injuries

Nothing is so bad that it couldn't have been worse. For the Jets, young stars Marcus Maye and Elijah Moore are confirmed absences against the Titans, and Maye's situation is even worse. The safety, in a rare positive sight for the team in 2021, is playing under the franchise tag. Jamison Crowder had limited practice and he's expected to play, but he's not going to be 100%.

The Titans have confirmed that star wide receivers Julio Jones and AJ Brown will both miss Sunday's game with hamstring injuries. On defense, Bud Dupree and Caleb Farley haven't practiced during the week and should also miss the game. If there was a week for Tennessee to take no risks with their health, it had to be against the Jets.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Head-to-Head

There have been 45 contests between the two teams, dating from when the Titans were known as the Houston Oilers. The Titans lead the series record with 25 wins, 19 losses and a tie from 1967. The Titans also won the last meeting by a 26-22 scoreline in 2018, when Marcus Mariota led a comeback with 13 unaswered points in the fourth quarter to give Tennessee the win.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction

The Jets allowed 3.8 yards per carry during the first three games of the season, but Derrick Henry will be a completely different monster for Robert Saleh to deal with.

Even if the Titans are without their top pass catchers, Henry is still an unstoppable force that can break out a big run and a score in every run. The Jets can only go up after scoring 0 points in Week 3, but they will still lose this game and fall to 0-4.

Prediction: The Tennessee Titans will win this game by a close scoreline, but Derrick Henry will lead the winning effort with more than 150 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

