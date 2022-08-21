NFL Rumors: Insider believes Tom Brady could return for Buccaneers' final preseason game against Colts

Confusion surrounds the whereabouts of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Rumors have swirled ever since his departure from training camp last week. Some in the NFL community believe he wants out of Tampa Bay, while others are suggesting that this is merely a prearranged break.

Meanwhile, some more outlandish rumors on social media have him currently competing on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Buccaneers Head Coach, Todd Bowles, is not giving much away, however, after his latest comments, NFL insider, Chris Myers, is speculating that Tom Brady could make his return sooner rather than later.

Myers is suggesting that the quarterback may be on the sidelines for the Buccaneers' final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. The fixture is scheduled for August 28th. Here's what Myers thinks:

"Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said he’s not sweating Tom Brady’s absence from the team.. telling me there is No Doubt & he’s Not At All worried Brady will be there for the regular season! Still a chance he could play in final preseason game at Indy!"

Chris Myers @The_ChrisMyers

Still a chance he could play in final preseason game at Indy!

#tombrady #nfl #bucs Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said he’s not sweating Tom Brady’s absence from the team.. telling me there is No Doubt & he’s Not At All worried Brady will be there for the regular season!Still a chance he could play in final preseason game at Indy! Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said he’s not sweating Tom Brady’s absence from the team.. telling me there is No Doubt & he’s Not At All worried Brady will be there for the regular season! Still a chance he could play in final preseason game at Indy!#tombrady #nfl #bucs

Why are fans suggesting that Tom Brady could be appearing on the Masked Singer?

Former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski appearing on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is an American reality singing competition which first aired on Fox in 2019. It involves celebrities wearing elaborate costumes and belting out their best karaoke numbers. An all-star cast of judges and the viewing audience at home then attempt to uncover the identity of the singer before the big reveal.

So why would Tom Brady be spending his offseason dressed as a golden harp? Well, the show has proved to be hugely popular, and is about to enter its eighth season. It is scheduled to begin on September 21st 2022. The show airs on Fox, who are set to become Brady's new employer as soon as he finally retires.

The Masked Singer already has plenty of history with former NFL stars, including one that Brady knows well. Rob Gronkowski made an appearance on season three of the show, dressed as a white tiger. He made it to the final nine before he was finally eliminated after an interesting rendition of I’m Too Sexy.

Gronk is not the only former player to carry the baton for the NFL. Hall of Fame quarterback turned Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw has featured. He squeezed himself into a rather menacing looking deer costume during his appearance on the very first season of the show.

Could Brady be about to serenade his millions of fans while dressed as an inanimate household object? Absolutely. Is it likely? Well, no, but stranger things have happened in the NFL world.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit FOX Sports and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell