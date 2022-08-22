NFL Rumors: Tom Brady skipped Buccaneers practice to spend time with Gisele Bündchen at Bahamas 

After nearly every possible theory was exhausted, it was recently confirmed that Tom Brady would rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for training camp. The star quarterback took some time off for "personal reasons," which stirred up speculation among everyone.

Prevailing theories included that his mother's health was an issue and that he was a contestant on The Masked Singer. He hasn't rejoined his teammates just yet but is expected to very soon.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the time off for Brady was largely for family time and involved a trip to the Bahamas with his wife, Gisele.

Pro Football Network @PFN365



The latest on Brady's expected return from

profootballnetwork.com/tom-brady-set-… League sources indicated Tom Brady's time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.The latest on Brady's expected return from @AaronWilson_NFL in this #PFNReport League sources indicated Tom Brady's time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.The latest on Brady's expected return from @AaronWilson_NFL in this #PFNReport ⤵️profootballnetwork.com/tom-brady-set-…

Sources from around the league stated that Brady's time off was for a simple vacation and not something worrisome. Wilson also noted that Brady's absence was planned and communicated with head coach Todd Bowles, so no one in the organization was concerned.

Unfortunately for all who were hoping that Brady would be on The Masked Singer, it doesn't appear that he will be this season. The next season of the hit show remains a possibility, though.

Should Tom Brady take a vacation in the middle of Buccaneers camp?

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

If there's any player in the NFL who can take time off from training camp if he wants to, it's Tom Brady. After 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl wins and three MVP awards, he can pretty much do as he pleases.

While it might not sit well with some NFL fans, Brady's absence from training camp hasn't hurt the team all that much. He's played with many of these players before and doesn't need to build rapport. That may not be true for Julio Jones, but he's a former All-Pro who can make do with the situation. He's also the third target on the offense, so again, it's not as imperative.

If Tom Brady had skipped the entire Buccaneers camp, then that might have been an issue, but that's not the case. He missed a portion of it, which is something he, if anyone, can survive. Though he has caused a media storm of speculation, the moment he returns it will dissipate.

It seems the NFC South should buckle up and get ready, as Brady will be back and ready for Week 1.

