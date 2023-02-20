Washington Commanders rumors: Could Matthew McConaughey enter the fray? Dan Snyder still waiting for $7 billion sale

Dan Snyder is reported to be under heat from fans, pundits, and even the United States government in connection with how he's run the Washington Commanders in recent years. Throughout all that time, fans have called for the owner to be forced to sell the team.

After the Denver Broncos finally changed hands last off-season, several interested and prospective bidders from that attempted acquisition could be primed to follow through on the troubled franchise. At least, that is what NFL analyst Jordan Dajani is predicting.

In an article on CBS Sports, the analyst predicted a sale to Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z, and Matthew McConaughey.

Will Dan Snyder sell the Washington Commanders?

"This offseason, it finally happens. After more than two decades, the Washington NFL franchise will be under new ownership, as Snyder sells his beloved Commanders to a group headlined by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, musician Jay-Z and actor Matthew McConaughey."

SkinsDraft @SkinsDraft @kevinsheehanDC on the biggest reason the team sale isn’t going well for Dan Snyder, and why its value is much cheaper than expected: “They’re not buying the Redskins. They’re buying an expansion team.” .@kevinsheehanDC on the biggest reason the team sale isn’t going well for Dan Snyder, and why its value is much cheaper than expected: “They’re not buying the Redskins. They’re buying an expansion team.” 🔥 https://t.co/jF1I6P8r9z

The franchise was reportedly valued between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion, but "some believe it could go for even more."

Change remains constant for Washington Commanders

A change in ownership would be just one more change for the team after multiple once-in-a-generation and several changes have taken place in recent years. At quarterback, the team has seen as much turnover as any in the league since early 1990s.

SkinsDraft @SkinsDraft @sc/@McConaughey/ Day 98 asking @JeffBezos @clearlake or whoever buys the team to fix the botched rebrand. We deserve a name we wanted: Redwolves, Warriors, Hogs, Braves, or Potomacs. "Commanders" polled horribly & will forever be associated with Dan Snyder & his scandals. Day 98 asking @JeffBezos/@sc/@McConaughey/@clearlake or whoever buys the team to fix the botched rebrand. We deserve a name we wanted: Redwolves, Warriors, Hogs, Braves, or Potomacs. "Commanders" polled horribly & will forever be associated with Dan Snyder & his scandals. https://t.co/OxtD4K2ACK

Even since 2017, the team has swapped quarterbacks at a blur since they moved on from Kirk Cousins. Carson Wentz, Case Keenum, Taylor Heinicke, and Alex Smith are only some of the names to come and go in recent years.

Since 2019, the team has had three different names. In 2019, they were called the Washington Redskins. In 2020 and 2021, they were known as the Washington Football Team. In 2022, they were known as the Washington Commanders.

