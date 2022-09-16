Who is Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert's rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti?

Justin Herbert is rumored to be dating Taylor Bisciotti. Herbert started his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. In his college days, he played four seasons for the Oregon Ducks. He has achieved a lot already in the NFL and was recently ranked third in the top-10 QB 2022 list (behind Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs).

Herbert's rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti was born into a family that is very passionate about football. She grew up between five brothers and was the only female child in the family. Like her brothers, sports have influenced her life.

Bisciotti was born on October 5, 1991, in Atlanta, Georgia. She has a double major in Business Marketing and Broadcast Journalism from the University of Georgia. She wanted to further pursue her career in journalism and enrolled in an internship program with WUSA9 in Washington D.C. right after her graduation.

Her internship allowed her to discover her passion for sports journalism. After her internship, she jumped into her dream job as she became a sideline reporter for ESPN’s SEC Network where she focused on collegiate sports within the Southeastern Conference.

What does Taylor Bisciotti do for a living?

It was during her internship that she realized that she wanted a career in sports journalism. Following her internship, she got an opportunity with ESPN's SEC Network as a sideline reporter. She also worked as a host for Sporting News.

As time passed, her popularity grew and NFL Network spotted her and hired her to work as an anchor/reporter for their network. With this opportunity, she became the youngest on-air talent on NFL Network.

She is currently working as a studio anchor and sideline reporter for NFL network. She also hosts her show (ICYMI: ALL-32) which airs on NFL Network.

Bisciotti has earned herself a name in a male-dominated workspace and is an inspiration for women who want to pursue a career in sports media. Today, Bisciotti is said to have a net worth of more than $600,000 and NFL Network pays her around $85,000 in annual salary.

Are Justin Herbert and Taylor Bisciotti dating?

Neither Herbert nor Bisciotti have confirmed their relationship status. The two were reportedly seen together in Los Angeles multiple times in 2021, according to Sideaction. Bisciotti has also interviewed Herbert a few times.

Bisciotti uploaded an interview with Herbert on her social media, which caused a lot of speculation about their relationship status. If they are in a relationship, it seems that both personalities want to keep it low-key and focus on their careers.

