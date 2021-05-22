NFL Trade Rumors: Why Julio Jones would fit well with the San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is rumored to be the subject of trade talks, with reports suggesting that the franchise is willing to move on from the star.

Several teams are interested in acquiring Jones, among whom are the San Francisco 49ers, who could be the best landing spot for the receiver.

Here's why.

How Julio Jones fundamentally changes San Francisco 49ers for the better

#1 - Reuniting Kyle Shanahan and Julio Jones

It's no secret that Kyle Shanahan was the architect behind the Atlanta Falcons' run to the Super Bowl.

The team has not been the same since he left. A reunion with Julio Jones could lead to Kyle Shanahan bringing back the unstoppable passing playbook from his time in Atlanta.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk vs CB Deommodore Lenoir should be fun to watch in #49ersCamp



(h/t @JavierVeg_) pic.twitter.com/lBrgkd8tvU — Alex Tran (@nineralex) May 20, 2021

#2 - Adding Julio Jones helps Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers paid an arm and a leg to get Trey Lance. They want him to succeed.

To make that happen, they would like to get another pressure release valve like Julio Jones. In other words, Lance can decide pre-snap that if he cannot figure out the defense, he can just find Jones and survive until the next play.

Jones could be for the 49ers what DeAndre Hopkins has been for Kyler Murray in Arizona and what he was for Deshaun Watson in Houston.

Most Receiving Yards per Game in NFL History:



1. Julio Jones (95.5)

2. Calvin Johnson (86.1)

3. Michael Thomas (85.0)

4. Antonio Brown (84.5)

5. Odell Beckham Jr. (83.3) pic.twitter.com/urT5z5zCxw — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 20, 2021

#3 - Adding Julio Jones completes the wide receiver room for the 49ers

As it stands, Brandon Aiyuk will be the first receiver in 2021. Behind him is Deebo Samuel as the second receiver. George Kittle works as another option in the offense, but he can't lineup as a wide receiver on every play.

Imagine this same squad with Julio Jones added. Now, it is Julio Jones as the first receiver, Brandon Aiyuk as the second, and Deebo Samuel as the third receiver.

49ers fans would be much more comfortable when looking at cornerback matchups if Julio took on the best cornerbacks. Meanwhile, Ayiuk can take on easier players with Deebo Samuel taking on some of the easiest.

Brandon Aiyuk

Otherwise, Ayiuk better have an amazing second year or it will be difficult for him and Deebo Samuel to get open for Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance. Then the team will need to be a running team for another season.

In other words, adding Julio Jones doesn't simply make Trey Lance's life easier, he makes the backup receivers' lives easier as well.