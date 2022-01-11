NFL Rumors: Bears looking to land highly-touted scout for GM role

The Chicago Bears felt the need to clean house yesterday as 'Black Monday' made its way to the NFL as the day after the regular season finale.

The team began by firing head coach Matt Nagy. After four years, two playoff appearances and an apparent lack of offensive production, they felt the need to move on.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bears fired Matt Nagy this morning, per source. Bears fired Matt Nagy this morning, per source.

But they didn't stop there.

Chicago also fired their general manager, Ryan Pace. Many NFL franchises elect to have a GM on board before a head coach.

In that vain, it has been widely speculated that the team may choose to contact a well-known league source for the job of GM.

NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears may look at Colts' Ed Dodds for GM position

Virginia Halas McCaskey, owner of the Chicago Bears

Chicago is in a position they haven't been in for quite some time: choosing a general manager and head coach to league the new regime of the team led by rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

The team has requested an interview with Indianapolis Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds. Although his name may not sound familiar to the average fan, Dodds is well-known within NFL circles.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



One of the NFL's most respected scouts, Dodds has turned down other GM opportunities. This could be the year. The #Bears requested an interview with #Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their GM job, source said.One of the NFL's most respected scouts, Dodds has turned down other GM opportunities. This could be the year. The #Bears requested an interview with #Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their GM job, source said. One of the NFL's most respected scouts, Dodds has turned down other GM opportunities. This could be the year.

He joined the Colts in 2017 after a 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks as a scout and senior personnel executive.

Dodds is regarded as one of the masterminds behind helping to construct the roster of the Seahawks that won Super Bowl in 2014 43-8 over the Denver Broncos.

Because of his well-deserved reputation, Dodds was tabbed by Colts GM Chris Ballard to join the team in 2017 as the Assistant GM.

In his brief tenure (so far) with the Colts, Dobbs has been instrumental in helping to draft several significant players, including star linebacker Darius Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Can Chicago turn things around starting next season?

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

It all begins with the selection of the GM and the head coach. The ideal situation is for the GM and head coach to share the same fundamental theories and principles when it comes to what they are seeking for the franchise.

It is imperative that the team finds a GM that they can entrust to help hire the right head coach. Ryan Pace made more than a few misfires with moves for the franchise.

He first hired John Fox as head coach in 2015. Fox lasted only two seasons as Matt Nagy was hired for the same position in 2018.

Although Nagy did not draft former first-round draft pick Mitch Trubisky (who is now with the Buffalo Bills), his job was to mentor and develop the player that Ryan Pace moved up to get in the 2017 NFL Draft over the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Also Read Article Continues below

The future of the team depends on whether or not the right GM and head coach are selected for the development of Justin Fields, their current franchise quarterback.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar