NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson unsure of Seahawks future, likely to make Broncos 2022 move

Russell Wilson has been shakier on his future with the Seahawks in the last 18 months than at any other point in his career. During the offseason, rumors swirled about his future with the team, but he quickly squashed those rumors.

With a current record of 3-7, Wilson may have had enough of the Pacific Northwest. Speaking after his loss to the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals, Wilson gave a tiny hint when asked about his future, according to Heavy.

“It doesn’t impact any of my thoughts at all,” Wilson responded during his postgame press conference. “All I think about is right now, what we’re gonna do and how we’re gonna do it. I love this team, I love this organization. I love being here and so like I said, I like the challenge. I’m looking forward to it, it’s gonna be a great story.”

Of course, Wilson said he isn't thinking about his future. However, he didn't flatly deny any chance that this could be it.

He was clear in saying he loved his team and the organization, but he didn't say he wanted to stay long term.

In essence, this could have been a press conference similar to Aaron Rodgers' famous "R-E-L-A-X" speech when the Packers were in a hole years ago. While it wasn't as flashy or memorable, it had the same underlying message.

It appears that Wilson doesn't see himself out of the hunt this season.

That said, he didn't make any declarations to quell possible rumors of him leaving after the season. When people get quiet when asked about their future, it may typically mean they have an idea that could rock the boat.

They don't want to deal with the fallout, so they say nothing. Wilson may possibly be giving hints that he isn't sure he wants to stay with the only team he's known in the NFL.

Why Wilson may consider a move to Denver

If Wilson were to move on from Seattle this season, the Broncos seem to be the front-runner in the AFC to attract the next big free agent quarterback. Between their historically competent defense and their budding offense, the Broncos could be a compelling option.

You have to believe this is the last season of the Russell Wilson- #Seahawks era when they get beat down by backup Colt McCoy at home. You have to believe this is the last season of the Russell Wilson-#Seahawks era when they get beat down by backup Colt McCoy at home.https://t.co/mBMkdIJKaG

The Broncos were rumored to have considered Russell Wilson back in the 2012 NFL Draft, but Seattle ended up pulling the trigger in the third round. The Broncos wanted a rookie quarterback to learn behind then quarterback Peyton Manning.

They went with Brock Osweiler in the second round, who is now retired from the NFL.

If the Broncos were to get Wilson a decade after considering him, it would be a full-circle story for a team that has already had one top free agent quarterback in the last decade.

That said, Wilson still has the rest of the season to play and several months to consider his options. At best, the Broncos are still about four months away from the new free agency period.

